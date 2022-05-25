Western Legacy Foundation and NAJA Shriners Days declared in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. declared Saturday and Sunday Western Legacy Foundation and NAJA Shriners weekend in Deadwood. The two organizations are partnering for Back When They Bucked, a two-day rodeo event produced by the foundation. All funds raised on day one will be donated to the foundation. All funds raised on day two will benefit the NAJA Shriners of Deadwood. Pictured are NAJA Potentate Rick Holloway, left, and Ruth. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

