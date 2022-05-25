Western Legacy Foundation and NAJA Shriners Days declared in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. declared Saturday and Sunday Western Legacy Foundation and NAJA Shriners weekend in Deadwood. The two organizations are partnering for Back When They Bucked, a two-day rodeo event produced by the foundation. All funds raised on day one will be donated to the foundation. All funds raised on day two will benefit the NAJA Shriners of Deadwood. Pictured are NAJA Potentate Rick Holloway, left, and Ruth. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.