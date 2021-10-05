Western Family and Consumer Sciences Show set for Oct. 8-9

RAPID CITY — The 59th Annual Western Family and Consumer Science Show will be held Oct. 8-9 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.
The board of directors is planning some new and exciting contests for the event. While this is called a show, it consists of various contests for developing life skills that 4-Hers, all youth and adults may participate in. New this year will be a non-competitive cookie-decorating contest, graphic design poster contest for next year’s show and a Lego design contest.
The contests begin on Oct. 8 at noon with the FCS Skill-a-thon and Produce ID and Judging. At 2 p.m., events begin including will be Ingredient Measuring, Meat ID, Family Life Photo, Decorate a Cookie, Lego, Graphic Design Poster Contest, Home Living and Placesetting with all of the contests running until 6 p.m.
Most contests will continue from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct, 9 and Dress Revue, FCS Judging and Public Presentations will also be held. More information maybe found by emailing turbi@vcn.com or call Show president , Peggy Turbiville at (307) 283-1229.
A complete show book, schedule and entry blank are available on Facebook under the show name. Pre-registration is not necessary and it is truly a family friendly event. The Western Junior Livestock Show, which is also at the fairgrounds, runs from Oct. 6-9.
The Board of Directors of the Western Family and Consumer Sciences Show are pleased to recognize all the volunteers who have organized the show over the last 59 years. The one-day show began in 1962 when it was started as a companion show to the Western Junior Livestock Show that was 25 years old at the time. The first contests were a Dairy Food Demonstration and Dress Revue. It has grown with the help of volunteers to be a two day show participated in by youth and adults from many states. During the show, all past and present volunteers may pick up a badge at the registration desks to wear during the event. It is estimated that over 500 people have donated thousands of hours to the success of the show. The Show is always interested in having new volunteers as board members or to volunteer for a few hours at the show so if you are interested, please contact the show president.
Scrapbooks of the show history will be available to be enjoyed by the audience. The public may view the exhibits after the contests.
The Saturday contests are followed by an honoree tea, public fashion show and awards presentation at 3 p.m. in the Walter Taylor Building on the edge of the Fairgrounds. All show volunteers will be recognized at that time.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed throughout the show. The show has many donors and yearly memberships may be purchased for $5 at the show which help with awards and trips.
New participants and youth group members are encouraged to come and you do not need to pre-register. Contestants may come from outside the state of South Dakota and may enter as many contests as they wish but in only one age category. Board members and volunteers are available to assist you if you are a newcomer to the show.
