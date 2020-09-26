Western Dakota Tech satellite learning center to be housed in Hale Hall

DEADWOOD — The proposition of having a satellite learning center for Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDT) licensed practical nurse program is so popular that the institution was forced to find a larger facility in Whitewood to house the venture. Now Hale Hall, located at 1016 Meade St., will be home to the licensed practical nurse (LPN) program, and such an interest in it prompted WDT to request the South Dakota Board of Nursing to increase the initial class size from 16 to 24. That approval was granted Thursday.
January 2021 is the target start date for satellite learning center classes to ramp up.
The decision to locate in Hale Hall scraps a Whitewood Economic Development Organization-initiated courting of the college to the 1342 Laurel St., location.
When WDT expressed interest in opening a satellite office in Whitewood for its LPN nursing program, the Lawrence County Commission helped WEDO recruit the college to Whitewood and passed a resolution July 14 adopting a supplemental budget for $250,000 to be taken from the Economic Diversification Fund Severance Tax, which would have made the funds available for loan to WEDO.
WEDO requested financial assistance from the Lawrence County Commission June 23 for the purchase of a building located at 1342 Laurel St., in Whitewood to house the satellite campus.
The move on the commission’s part effectively allocated the money conditionally upon approval of the loan.
Tuesday, the commission rescinded the $250,000 loan money set aside that would have funded the purchase of the building to house the satellite center in Whitewood.
“I’m sorry it didn’t work out, because you did put a lot of effort into this and we thought that we had something, but things change. It’s better to say no at this point,” Chiller said.
Commission Chairman Brandon Flanagan said the commission’s only interest in the matter was to facilitate the loan so WEDO could purchase the Laurel Street property and go through the contract and leasing with WDT.
“We didn’t have anything to do with trying to attract them to Whitewood or get involved with any of the negotiations or any of that at all,” Flanagan said. “It was solely as, basically, as a lender.”
WDT President Dr. Ann Bolman said Thursday that WDT is moving forward with its plans to offer courses in Whitewood.
“As tremendous interest in the nursing program has been expressed to us here at WDT, we are working directly with the city of Whitewood to secure a larger building to offer classes in than the previously planned Laurel Street location,” Bolman said. “Our nursing program director is asking the South Dakota Board of Nursing to approve increasing the LPN student class size from 16 to 24, before the first course is offered in Whitewood, to help meet the demand for the program and to help fill the local need for skilled nurses.”
Additionally, Bolman said WDT will be hiring two instructors to teach the LPN courses.
“The need for a larger building to offer courses in is important as we also need to provide necessary space for social distancing during the pandemic,” she said. “We remain excited about offering courses in Whitewood for the benefit of the community and those in the surrounding area.”
WEDO Executive Director Chris Chiller was surprised to hear of WDT’s decision to move forward with the Hale Hall location, as he hadn’t heard from WDT for around 10 days, as of Thursday.
“It doesn’t have to be WEDO that brings them to this area, as long as they come and we get the people in the area we serve trained and raise their earnings, we’re accomplishing the economic development that we set out to do,” Chiller said. “This isn’t about Western Dakota Tech versus WEDO. This is great. This is ending up with just exactly what we wanted to see and no extra expense and effort for us … it’s economic development for the area and for the town and that’s a win.”
Chiller said the last he heard from WDT is that they would be unable to afford the terms set forth by WEDO in order to locate at the previously proposed location.
Bolman said WEDO had one facility in mind for the WDTC location, a building at 1342 Laurel St.,that proved to be too small to house the effort.
WDT then reached out to Mayor Mitch Harmon to check on other possibilities when it was determined the college needed a larger lab space.
