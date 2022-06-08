West wins Meade County Sheriff

STURGIS — In the primary race for Meade County’s top law enforcement officer, Pat West emerged the victor over incumbent Ron Merwin by less than 300 votes, winning 2,719 to Merwin’s 2,463.
“I guess the people spoke,” Merwin said of the outcome. “I guess I wish him well.”
With no Democratic opponent to meet on the General election in November, West said he’s very excited for the opportunity to step in as Sheriff of Meade County.
“First of all, I want to thank my family for all the support they gave me. I want to thank Meade County citizens who all came out and voted for me,” he said. “Those that may have not voted for me, I just want them to know that I’m gonna do the best I can to provide the best public service for Meade County going into the future.”
West said he first plans to sit down with sheriff officers and county officials to formulate a plan to build upon the work already laid by Merwin.
“Ron’s been a long-term sheriff that has done a lot of good things in his career, and I do not want to take anything away from that,” West said.
