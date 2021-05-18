West River Whiskey Company takes a shot on Deadwood’s Main Street

DEADWOOD — Make that a double and raise those glasses high. The owners of Madame Peacocks have partnered up with family members in opening a second establishment right next door at 644 Main St., as the newest retail store in town, West River Whiskey Company, is open and ready to give Deadwood’s Historic Main Street a shot.
Featuring a large selection of Jack Daniels Whiskey barrels, barrel tops, glassware, meat rubs, coffee, and even whiskey-filled chocolate bars, owners Tom and Julie Koth and Joel and Alex Ellis.
“We are a whiskey-themed gift shop,” said Alex. “We carry genuine Jack Daniels-branded products, things like barrels, barrel heads, home décor made out of barrels, glassware, whiskey-infused food items, really anything related to adults spirits, but specifically, whiskey and bourbon.”
With the desire to relocate to Deadwood from Nashville, Tenn., Joel and Alex set about stirring up a unique business cocktail to add to the Main Street mix.
“I think the idea of a whiskey-themed gift shop is kind of an ‘untapped’ opportunity on Main Street – that pun was intended,” Alex said.
“Our main bread and butter is Jack Daniels-themed, or -licensed products,” Joel said. “We have everything from freshly dumped barrels that we get trucked in directly from Lynchburg. We have barrel tops. We have some furniture made from genuine Jack Daniels barrels. It goes all the way to Jack Daniels candy bars. It’s pretty much everything Jack Daniels, whiskey and spirits-related. Whiskey soaps, whiskey games, everything that has to do with whiskey.”
Alex was born and raised in Mitchell, while Joel is an Iowa native. The couple have lived in Nashville for several years but are in the process of relocating to the area.
“We’re ready to move back to South Dakota. We’re ready to plant some roots back that way,” Alex said.
“Our plan right now is to live in Deadwood,” Joel said. “We already own a home there. It’s no secret that we’re all getting older by the day and we were ready to plant our roots back where we grew up and a place we could call home in a smaller town where we knew more people and we had family, so it was kind of a natural fit to move to Deadwood.”
The idea for the business came to fruition when Alex and Joel purchased their Deadwood home.
“We were sitting around drinking whiskey one evening and we were trying to think of a concept that we thought would do really well in Deadwood,” Joel explained. “And my connection to Jack Daniels through what I do now in the motorcycle business and being close to Lynchburg, here, kind of helped bring that to fruition.”
Joel has a background selling Indian motorcycles and Alex is employed in the music industry.
“Based on those backgrounds, in bikes and music, Deadwood kind of is the perfect place for us to lay down some roots, as our family grows,” Alex said.
Alex and Joel have two small children, an adopted son and a foster daughter.
“We’re very excited for them to be closer to their grandparents,” Alex said.
Established Main Street merchants Tom and Julie Koth are the goal grandparents.
“When we walked into the Jack Daniels General Store in Nashville, we looked around and said, ‘Wow. This would be great in Deadwood,’” Julie said. “It just kind of all evolved.”
“With the Sturgis connection with Jack Daniels and the biking community, we thought it would be a great fit,” Tom said. “There is kind of a whiskey revolution going on, anyway. Whiskey is a popular thing right now.”
“Retail-wise, the food item industry is really good right now,” Julie said. “So with all the Jack Daniels and whiskey-related food products, we thought that would be good for Deadwood. As well as candles and scrubs and soaps and everything else.”
Black Hills Bonfire and Vanilla is a special scent included in the aforementioned, specifically made with local flare in mind.
As seen on Tik Tok, The Drinking Game can also be had at West River Whiskey Company.
“We’re just really excited to be open and start being involved in the community and encouraging small business growth on Main Street in Deadwood, Alex said. “We’re excited to meet the other business owners and we’re excited to find out how we can contribute to the community.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.