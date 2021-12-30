West River Whiskey Co. launches Deadwood’s Official Whiskey

DEADWOOD — There’s only one specially distilled Deadwood whiskey, and West River Whiskey Company, located at 644 Main St., in Deadwood, has it.
The official launch of West River Whiskey, Deadwood’s Official Whiskey, was held Monday, and owner Tom Koth described the spirit as “very smooth.”
“It smells great, and it’s very smooth sippin’ whiskey,” Koth said.
West River Whiskey principals partnered with BlackFork Farms, a South Dakota artisan distillery, to bring West River Whiskey, an 80 proof straight bourbon whiskey to Deadwood.
“Gordon Omnen, the gentleman that owns BlackFork Farms, he has a cabin, here in Cheyenne Crossing and he came in and ended up reaching out to us and thought this would be a good outlet for his product,” West River Whiskey Co. owner Joel Ellis said. “And because he has the licensure, we were able to establish our own brand, as well.”
Ellis said West River Whiskey is technically a distillery.
“Although we don’t distill here, we have a license if we wanted to put a still in here, we could,” Ellis said.
With a desire to be a part of and support the community, West River Whiskey comes with a special touch.
“We put the actual Deadwood logo on the bottle, itself. We’ll pay a royalty to the Chamber of Commerce to use that, which will help enhance downtown and the businesses,” Ellis said.
Ellis described the West River Whiskey Deadwood taste as having vanilla, carmel, and peppery notes.
“The rye in it will bring out some peppery notes,” Ellis said. “It’s a really smooth product.
Koth said corn, wheat, and rye are the ingredients appearing in Deadwood’s official whiskey.
“The thing that sets this apart from other whiskeys is that we use, what you and I would know as Indian corn,” Ellis said. “Big distilleries … they use number two corn, which is your normal, yellow field corn. So, yellow field corn is basically bred to increase yield, so the farmer has more yield. And over time, what it’s done is, it’s pulled the bran and the oils and things like that out of it, so there’s not as much taste. Whereas, the Native American corn, the Indian corn, still has all that and it provides a more robust taste.”
Ellis said he and the other owners are excited to present Deadwood’s official whiskey.
“Deadwood’s got a lot of things. There’s whiskey here, too, but we’re unique,” Ellis said. “We’re from right here in South Dakota, and that’s what we’re proud to represent.”
Koth said the group is honored to be a part of the Deadwood business community.
“This is our home and we want to be involved and add to everything we can,” Koth said. “And this is a small part of it – Deadwood’s own whiskey.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.