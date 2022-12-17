West River teams dominate at East versus West Speech and Debate Tournament

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team captured their first team trophy of the year, winning the AA division at the East versus West Championship tournament on Dec. 9-10, in Rapid City. Spearfish High School won the A division. The meet featured 13 schools with 171 individual competitors.
“Last year several coaches had the idea to do an East River versus West River competition. West River Speech and Debate has become very competitive the last few years and so we challenged some East River Schools to travel out this way. Charalet Dunnigan at Stevens High School hosted the tournament,” said Eric Johnson, Sturgis Brown High School coach.
Individual Winners include Lilly Heisinger, earning first place in Original Oratory. Codi Rounds took home first place in Program Oral Interp. And the duet team of Jordyn Richter and Jag Weyer also placed first. The team victory required the hard work and stellar performance of the numerous other finalists.
“Our win was really impressive,” coach Eric Johnson said, “There were some fantastic teams including Aberdeen Central, a team that has won the AA State Title for the last seven years.
“Nearly everyone we brought to the tournament made it on stage, which made the team victory possible,” coach Eric Johnson said. “We have an incredibly talented team this year with a great mix of experienced upperclassmen and very talented underclassmen.
The Speech and Debate team will travel to Cheyenne for the Holiday Classic December 15th and 16th.
