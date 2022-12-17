West River teams dominate at East versus West Speech and Debate Tournament

The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team won the AA division in the East versus West Championship tournament last weekend in Rapid City.  Courtesy photo

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team captured their first team trophy of the year, winning the AA division at the East versus West Championship tournament on Dec. 9-10,  in Rapid City.  Spearfish High School won the A division. The meet featured 13 schools with 171 individual competitors.

“Last year several coaches had the idea to do an East River versus West River competition. West River Speech and Debate has become very competitive the last few years and so we challenged some East River Schools to travel out this way.  Charalet Dunnigan at Stevens High School hosted the tournament,” said Eric Johnson, Sturgis Brown High School coach.

