Wells Fargo branch in Deadwood slated for March closure

DEADWOOD — Senior Lead Communications Consultant for Wells Fargo Staci Schiller confirmed Wednesday that the bank’s Deadwood branch will close at noon March 9.
“Until then, it’s business as usual,” Schiller said. “People can come into the branch and use it as they always would.”
Customers doing business in Deadwood are being directed to the Spearfish branch as an alternate venue to conduct business.
“The most important thing to note here, is that accounts will not be impacted for customers. No matter where they are going to go or how they choose to bank with Wells Fargo, there’s not going to be any change in how their accounts are handled,” Schiller said, adding Spearfish offers all the same services the Deadwood branch has, including SafeBox.”
All five employees at the Deadwood branch will retain their positions with Wells Fargo.
“The good news, here is that we will have no displacements,” Schiller said. “The employees will go to the Spearfish and Sturgis branches.”
Schiller said it is never an easy decision to close a branch.
“What we’re finding is that branches continue to be very important in serving our customers’ needs,” she said. “Customers are often using our digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. So they can deposit a check on their phone or they can apply for a loan using our mobile app. So as a result, those transactions are happening outside the branch. We continually look at our branch network. We make adjustments based on changing customer needs, market factors, competitor actions, economic trends, and all of that leads to expansions and closures. And in the case of Deadwood, it led to a closure.”
The Wells Fargo building, located at 721 Main St. in Deadwood, is for sale.
Schiller said customers have received letters regarding the closure and those holding safe deposit boxes at the Deadwood branch have received a separate letter.
“We’re asking them to help us and come into the branch, make an appointment, and close out your current safe deposit box,” she said. “We’re just asking for customers to be proactive and take care of that.”
Appointments can be made by calling the Deadwood branch at (605) 578-3400.
