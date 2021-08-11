DEADWOOD — Gov. Kristi Noem showed hundreds of bikers what freedom really looks like in South Dakota when she rode her horse, Ice Man, to the stage at Deadwood’s Outlaw Square to help raise money for three local charities.
“Welcome to South Dakota and welcome to freedom,” Noem proclaimed from the stage during the live auction event for the Legends Ride on Monday. The event, organized by the Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground, and the Silverado-Franklin Hotel, draws hundreds of bikers to Deadwood’s Main Street every year to raise money for charity. This year, a live auction raised about $150,000 for the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, Black Hills Special Olympics, and Treasured Lives, an organization which helps survivors of human trafficking.
Noem’s appearance on Ice Man was a nod and promotion for a special painting that famous Harley Davidson artist David Uhl created to be auctioned off at the event. Entitled “True Grit,” the painting depicts the governor on her horse at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. The piece is a slight deviation from Uhl’s normal pieces for the event, which normally feature motorcycle scenes. But after watching how South Dakota’s governor managed the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Uhl said he was inspired.
“In the face of adversity against her, she had the true grit to stand up for freedom,” Uhl said. “I was so moved when the Rally stayed open (last year.) I know Kristi was instrumental in that. So, I did that as a thank you for standing up for freedom in this country. That means so much to me.”
The original painting, signed by Uhl and Noem, looked like it might sell for about $30,000 at the auction until Noem made a special announcement that started a bidding war, which drove the price up to $55,000.
“David and I will come to your house and make sure that we’re hanging it for you,” Noem told the crowd. “We’ll come to wherever you are, and we will help you hang it to make sure Ice Man looks as good as he can possibly look.”
The winning bid went to a Texas man, which made Noem happy.
“There’s still some freedom in Texas,” she said. “I like Texas.”
A special flag that Noem carried in on horseback also went up for auction after Noem signed the flag pole. The flag sold for $25,000, bringing the monetary value of the governor’s auction items up to $80,000.
Legends Ride founder Rod Woodruff, owner of the Buffalo Chip Campground, said thanks to the bikers’ participation, 100 percent of the riders’ contributions will be directly given to charity. In past years, those funds have helped purchase a bus for the Black Hills Special Olympics, which allowed more athletes to participate in events. Additional funds have helped Special Olympics remodel a gym for the athletes to use for training. This year, Jack Lynass, director of the Black Hills Special Olympics, said donations would be used to purchase land for a softball and bocce ball field.
“This is our 10th year we’ve been coming up on stage and receiving these generous donations from all the bikers,” Lynass said before he introduced many Special Olympics athletes who were bursting with energy and smiles for the crowd. “We’re 100 percent volunteer, so every dollar you give us goes to putting smiles on these faces. Bikers give more to Special Olympics than anybody else.”
Connie Patterson of Treasured Lives, a new charitable organization to benefit from the Legends Ride event, said funds would be used to build South Dakota’s first crisis home for survivors of sex trafficking.
“We need that badly in the state,” she told the Legends Ride participants. “It’s very difficult for us to house these girls right now and we scramble constantly to find places for them. So, we’re grateful you’re here. We’re grateful to David Uhl and the auction of this beautiful painting to help us out. As a survivor, to see Rod Woodruff, the Buffalo Chip and the Outlaw Square to invite us in is an incredible advancement for women, and especially for those who do not choose to be slaves of someone else.”
In addition to Uhl’s painting of Kristi Noem, other auction items included a custom 2021 Indian Chieftain, built by top Indian customizers Tim Sutherland and Lloyd Greer. The bike sold for $60,000. Another piece of artwork entitled “Ride or Die,” by Darren McKeag brought in $2,000, and a guitar signed by Kid Rock sold for $7,000.
While Noem rode in to the Legends Ride on her horse, she rode out alongside Woodruff on her own Indian motorcycle. Other celebrities joining her included Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion Earl Dotson, the Bagger Racing League, actor Tom Berenger, NASCAR racer Mike Skinner, Horny Mike from History’s “Counting Cars,” and Navy Seal Iron Man Champion Carlos Moleda. Officers from the Deadwood Police Department escorted the ride through Deadwood, and bikers enjoyed a scenic 50-mile route through the Black Hills and to the Buffalo Chip Campground, where they were treated to a special reception.
