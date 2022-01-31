Welcome, SRO Patenode!

BELLE FOURCHE –– For the first time in seven years, the Belle Fourche School District now has a school resource officer working to bring more safety and wellbeing to area students.
Lance Patenode, 35, who now jokingly enjoys the nickname “Les,” and his service dog, Thor, are embarking upon a new journey within the district, offering friendly faces to accompany additional security and welfare to Belle Fourche students.
After serving nearly four years with the Belle Fourche Police Department, Patenode has undertaken a new challenge, transferring his law enforcement background and interpersonal skills to serve as the school resource officer (SRO) in the Belle Fourche School District.
The district had been without an SRO in its schools since the former SRO’s employment was terminated by the city. An SRO is a police officer who works in elementary, middle, and high schools who are responsible for working with school administrators and faculty on developing comprehensive safety plans to ensure schools are safe places for students to learn.
The position is a joint effort and contractual agreement between the city and the Belle Fourche School District.
Growing up in a military family, Patenode has called a number of locales across the globe home. After being born in Germany in 1986, Patenode’s homes ranged from the Carolinas to Alaska. After his father, who hailed from Spearfish, got out of the Army, Patenode said he lived in Clark and later attended high school in Sisseton.
At age 17 and right out of high school, Patenode said he joined the Army and continued his nomadic exploration as an adult.
“I lived in Germany for a few years as an adult. And then I lived in Hawaii for six years,” he said.
Patenode’s military service was not comprised of adventurous travels, however, as he served tours in Iraq (2007-2008) and Afghanistan (2011-2012). His service even earned him a Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military.
“So, I’ve been wounded in combat, Afghanistan, from a rocket explosion,” he said, which is just one award among eight or nine others received during his service.
Patenode said he learned a great deal of lessons during his service in the military, for which he is grateful.
“Security, awareness, (alertness), a lot of abilities when it comes to that,” he said. “My experience, I’ve had some of the best. There’s a lot of great guys that are part of the Army who I served with.”
The comradery he experienced during his service especially impacted Patenode, he said, enjoying the small, tight-knit group of support among those on his team.
“That’s probably another reason (that) I’m a cop,” he said.
“And you get a lot of culture … in the military,” Patenode said. “You move around, and you gain cultural awareness to be able to talk to anyone. I think that’s one of the biggest skillsets, being able to talk to anyone, anywhere. … It was just a great time. Overall, I wouldn’t change much of that at all.”
After discharging from the military in 2013, Patenode lived on the east coast, Arizona, and Florida. In 2016, he moved to Spearfish to care for his ailing grandfather and enrolled in Black Hills State University.
“He passed away in July 2018, so I got to spend two years with him before he died,” Patenode said.
Patenode was at a crossroads in his life. Although he’d considered reenlisting in the military, he said he was looking for ways to serve the community while being able to be present for his family. He now has four children, including an adopted 18-year-old daughter, an 11-year-old adopted son, and four-and-two-year-old sons.
“I just wanted to … help serve my country, so (he chose) serving the community,” he said.
In 2019, Patenode graduated from Black Hills State University where he studied political science and English, and the police academy within a week of one another. In fact, Patenode said he completed his last semester at BHSU while attending the police academy and working overnights as a full-time police officer for the city of Belle Fourche.
“I’d work nights here at the police department and then in the mornings, I’d go to college,” he said.
Although Patenode suffered from the effects of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) as a result of his military service, he said time helped to soften the impact and taught him many lessons and insight about himself.
“I opened up to counselors and I spent a lot of time by myself,” he said. “It was challenging. It’s still (a work in progress) every day, I remember it every day.”
One of the biggest takeaways from his experience in the military, Patenode said, was that it amplified personality traits in a meaningful way for him.
“It wasn’t that it was different, it just grew,” he said. “I was very outgoing, and I was already at that level, but just meeting more people and traveling the world like that helped grow who I was and who I was searching for.”
Aspects of Patenode’s childhood left him searching for something he couldn’t articulate at the time. After his parents divorced when he was 13, Patenode said he felt a vacancy within himself related to a connection to a father figure.
“I didn’t really have a dad growing up,” he said. “I don’t really ever consider ever having a dad. … Overall, he was pretty nonexistent.”
When he became a police officer, Patenode said the pieces of his past and future collided into a much more meaningful message, for himself and those he would impact in his position.
“I realized that I became like the authoritative figure I was searching for as a child, and I never found,” he said. “That’s probably who I ended up as (an) SRO was because of that. I was always searching for someone to guide me, but then I became it.”
Through his journey to find acceptance related to his father figure’s absence in his life, some good lessons really hit home for Patenode.
“It just teaches me like what not to do for my kids,” he said. “So, I should thank him for that. To not do that to them. And to all these other kids, too. They’re looking for someone to look up to and help them.”
“One of the things I take away from my childhood trauma is that I wish there would have been someone like me earlier on that stepped in,” he said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do (in the SRO position) … we’re trying to help these kids develop those skills now.”
Although his current attention is focused on settling into the SRO position and helping make the district’s schools safer and more supportive for area students, Patenode hopes to broaden his experience even greater into the future.
“My goal is to slowly work on a mental health/counseling master’s degree,” he said. “And when I retire as a cop, I’ll be a counselor.”
For the foreseeable future, Patenode feels like Belle Fourche is the community that he feels driven to serve in his law enforcement capacity.
“My career started in Belle, it’s going to end in Belle,” he said.
And the law enforcement system that supports both Patenode and the Belle Fourche community, he said, is top notch.
“There’s a really good crew right now that really cares about the community, and … it shows significantly,” he said.
Over the course of 2021, both the school district and the city coordinated a memorandum of understanding agreement which detailed each entity’s financial responsibilities and oversight related to the position. The city approved the creation of an SRO position within the city’s police department.
The school district agreed to fund the position utilizing federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, provided to state educational agencies and school districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s students.
After the details were ironed out, Patenode was promoted from within the police department and began the position in early January.
Belle Fourche School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard told the school board during its March 8, 2021, meeting that because of an influx of people moving to the area, he’s anticipating that enrollment will continue to grow, adding extra state funding into the budget, which could enable the district to fund one more long term, at least in part.
“If you’re looking at 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, in four years, we could probably hopefully finance it ourselves,” he said during the meeting.
Although the position technically falls under the city’s staffing umbrella, Police Chief Marlyn Pomrenke said that the school district intends to finance the officer for most of the year.
Beyond that, Pomrenke said that the city would be responsible to fund the officers’ salary during summer breaks.
Offering increased safety and assisting juvenile-related investigations are two primary motivators for the new position. Additionally, Pomrenke said the new SRO will offer educational classes such as D.A.R.E and other courses developed within the district. The position is currently financed through May 2024.
