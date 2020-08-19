Weimer’s Diner & Donuts ravaged by fire

STURGIS - Firefighters from Sturgis and Whitewood Volunteer Fire Departments and Fort Meade VA responded to a structure fire at Weimer’s Diner & Donuts on Sturgis Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire caused significant damage to the businesses before being brought under control.
Initial indicators are the cause may have been an air conditioning unit but the cause is still under investigation.
UPDATE:
STURGIS — Jan Weimer sat in stunned silence as the last of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department crews turned their trucks off Main Street and headed back to the fire hall.
She peered across the alley from her perch near the rear entrance to Sturgis City Hall and just shook her head.
“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” she said. “Seventy-one years in there and we never had a fire.”
An early-morning fire Wednesday ravaged the kitchen and storage area of Weimer’s Diner & Donuts on Main Street. And, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the business.
Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav and a state fire marshal were scheduled to visit the fire scene later this morning. Indications are that the blaze started in a window air conditioner at the rear of the building.
Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Pat Urbaniak said the call came in about 2:25 a.m.
Firefighters from Sturgis and Whitewood Volunteer Fire Departments and Fort Meade VA responded to the structure fire. Urbaniak estimates that more than 20 firefighters were on hand.
“We responded to the scene and found an active fire in the back of the structure. It appeared to be near the kitchen,” he said.
With a fire on Sturgis Main Street the fear is always that the fire will spread to nearby businesses.
“We checked for flame extension into the other businesses on Main Street, but we didn’t find anything,” Urbaniak said. “We spent most of our time trying to figure out if there was any fire spread, which there wasn’t.”
There are block walls between the buildings.
The fire was kept mainly to the back one-third of the building and was knocked down in about 20 minutes, Urbaniak said. But crews continued to focus on hot spots up to two hours after the initial call.
They initially considered fighting the fire from the front of the building, but it was too smoke filled.
“We were afraid we might have some sort of a flash-over or back draft,” Urbaniak said. “So we decided to attack it from the back. They got it knocked down pretty quickly.”
The fire did not go through the roof, although crews were ready with the ladder truck from the Fort Meade Fire Department.
Weimer’s came to be after Jan’s father, Lilburne “Lil” Weimer, went to Casper, Wyo., for a short stint in 1949 to work in a bakery. Every day while working in Wyoming, Lil would make 50-100 iced cakes, 125 fruit pies, 30 soft pies, 20 jelly roll sheets, and angel food cake. After two and a half months in Wyoming, he came back and went to work at what was then Lund’s Bakery. It was later sold to Weimer, who carried on the business as a bread shop, as well as making donuts and pastries.
At one point the dining room was expanded and the bread business shut down. After the bread business part of the bakery ended, Lil Weimer decided he was ready to do some traveling, so he taught his daughter, Jan, to make the donuts.
In 1985, Lil passed the business onto Jan Weimer, who was hesitant, though Lil pointed out that she was doing everything already.
Jan Weimer said she has toyed with the idea of retiring, and this fire may just have put her over the edge.
“Everybody keeps saying, ‘when are you going to retire?, when are you going to retire?’ I’ve had all these signs for a year. This may be the big one. I hope not. I’m not ready to go home and sit,” she said.
Asked what she would do now she replied: “I don’t have any idea.”
But Weimer does know that she is ready for 2020 to be over.
“Is this year ever going to end?” she said.
