Weekend work set on Dahl Road

SPEARFISH — The Contractor has scheduled work this weekend (Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20) on Dahl Road to minimize impact on the businesses.
Access to 617 Dahl Road and 623 Dahl Road will be closed off while the contractor installs the new sewer line past their approach.
Once the contractor completes the sewer line installation, the driveway will be reopened and the contractor will enter the next phase.
As the contractor continues moving southeast on Dahl Road, the closure will increase in length and eventually close off all access from Colorado Boulevard.
As the work progresses east on Dahl Road past properties, access will change from Colorado Boulevard to East Dakota Street.
Traffic detour signs will be installed along Colorado Boulevard, detouring traffic to use East Dakota Street. Properties that have access from Colorado Boulevard will have their Dahl Road access temporarily closed when the work moves past their property.
As a reminder, do not drive past any road closure signs and through traffic on Dahl Road is prohibited. Please follow all construction and detour signs.
If you have any questions, please contact Al with A&L Contractors at (605) 645-6985 or the City of Spearfish Public Works Department at (605) 642-1333.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.