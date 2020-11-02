Weather officials forecast cold, snowy winter

NORTHERN HILLS — Get out those skis, snowshoes, snowmobiles and, of course, the shovels. But bundle up.
Although the Northern Hills will enter the winter season coming off moderate drought conditions, the long-range forecast in the Hills calls for colder than average temperatures and more snowfall than normal, which will combine to bring welcome and much-needed moisture to the area.
While two-thirds of the United States isn’t in for a winter wallop this year, not so for a strip of the country including Washington, northern Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas, and Northwestern Minnesota. This area, forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict will have a colder than normal winter.
Melissa Smith, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City said more snow than normal for the Northern Hills is also forecast.
“The area that they’re talking about for the drought, the area, that’s going to be the southern United States. So, the southern half of the United States is expecting to have a much drier winter,” Smith said. “Whereas, what’s going to happen for us is that we’re in this La Niña and the jet stream is going to tend to dig deeper over us, which is going to allow the colder air from the Arctic to spill into the Northern High Plains.”
Northern Hills residents, get ready for cold and snow.
“Our area will be colder than average for temperatures,” Smith said. “What we’re going to see is our average for December through February will be colder than what we normally are. The pattern’s going to set up to where we see more of these cold air intrusions coming down from the poles. So what’s going to happen is we’re going to get that colder air in and when we get that colder air in, we’re also going to be seeing an increase in snow. A lot of times it gets very cold, the moisture gets wrung out of the air and we see snow and that’s what we’re looking at this winter.”
Smith said in the winter, local drought conditions normally don’t change very much.
“Our drought conditions are more tied to the growing season,” she said. “From April through October.”
Whereas, the southern United States, down in the panhandle of Texas and over to New Mexico, for example, is an area that has been extremely dry. In fact, the national drought monitor has most of the southwestern United States in either D3 or D4 drought, which is extreme to exceptional drought.
“So that’s where those drought conditions are going to increase,” Smith said.
Locally, some areas did see drought conditions April through October.
“Some areas in the Northern Hills were in this D1 drought,” Smith said. “And some areas were abnormally dry. D1, we classify as moderate drought and this summer, luckily, we came off of two wet years, and so this past summer, this past growing season, we were below average as far as precipitation goes. Especially if you look at the averages since July. We could probably count all the storms that we’ve had since July on one hand. So it’s been very dry since then. So we have seen drought conditions across the area and we’re going to go into winter with those drought conditions. They’re not doing to change much.”
Colder and more moisture in the way of snow only factors in for this winter, however.
Smith explained that the Black Hills area typically sees five to 10 wet years and then five to 10 dry years.
“2008 to 2019 was a very wet period,” Smith said. “So there’s a greater chance that we would be going into a drought or having a dry year than there would be having another wet year.”
Average normal high/low temperatures for the Northern Hills during the winter months are 39/17 degrees in December, 36/14 degrees in January, and 38/15 degrees in February.
Average liquid precipitation during these months in Spearfish is normally 2.25”.
“Those amounts are higher, of course as you get up to Lead Deadwood, where they tend to get more snow,” Smith said. “So this should be a good year for snow for the Lead Deadwood area, to take in winter recreation in the Northern Hills.”
About 45% of the nation is in drought, the highest level in more than seven years.
Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said he doesn’t see much relief for central and southern California, where wildfires have been raging.
What’s driving the mostly warmer and drier winter forecast is La Nina, the cooling of parts of the central Pacific that alter weather patterns worldwide, Halpert said.
While most areas of the country will escape the dreaded polar vortex, again, not so for the Northern Plains and Great Lakes.
The vortex is the gigantic circular upper-air pattern that pens the cold close to the North Pole. When it weakens, the cold wanders away from the pole and brings bone-chilling weather to northern and eastern parts of the U.S.
It is important to note that government predictions are about increased or decreased odds in what the entire three months of weather look like, not an individual day or storm.
“So don’t plan any event on a seasonal outlook,” cautioned Greg Postel, a storm specialist at The Weather Channel. But he said La Nina is the strongest indicator among several for what drives winter weather.
