weather alert breaking Weather closures announced Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: 4:10Meade and Belle Fourche school districts have also canceled school for Tuesday.SPEARFISH — Due to the pending blizzard, some agencies and schools are canceling classes and events. Gov. Kristi Noem announced that all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Tuesday.Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Newell school districts have canceled classes. Belle Fourche and Sturgis will make decisions later today.Noem said citizens should be prepared to stay home Tuesday if possible. If they must travel, they should check sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kristi Noem Spearfish Class Politics Meteorology Public Authority School Citizen Belle Fourche Branch Office Newell × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLocal fossil expert shuts down Hong Kong T-Rex saleDeadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentalsSturgis educator earns prestigious Diamond AwardRickie Engesser realizes lifelong rodeo dreamWhitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious itemFEMA forces park entrance modifications in SturgisRC man pleads not guilty to drug, forgery chargesWayne DelzerDeadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winnersSpearfish wins first-ever girls’ wrestling dual Images CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.