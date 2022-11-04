Veterans’ appreciation event Saturday in Sturgis3.jpg

The third annual “We’ve Got Your Six” Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair is slated for Saturday in Sturgis. Pioneer file photo

STURGIS — “We’ve Got Your Six” is hosting their third annual Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair Saturday. This event will be held at the Sturgis Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The fair is open to all veterans who have served our country, active-duty military, and their family members,” said Julie Malcolm, one of the founders of the fair. “We are hoping to have about 300 (people in attendance) this year; but if you can help one person, it’s all worthwhile.”

