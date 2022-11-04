STURGIS — “We’ve Got Your Six” is hosting their third annual Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair Saturday. This event will be held at the Sturgis Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The fair is open to all veterans who have served our country, active-duty military, and their family members,” said Julie Malcolm, one of the founders of the fair. “We are hoping to have about 300 (people in attendance) this year; but if you can help one person, it’s all worthwhile.”
The event is free to attend, and a free lunch will also be provided.
The Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair was originally inspired by the stand down event that is held in Rapid City every year. Malcolm and one of her fellow American Legion Auxiliary members decided there was a need for this type of event in the Northern Hills as well, thus creating “We’ve Got Your Six,” which is military slang for “we’ve got your back.”
“I think we will always continue to support the stand down event, but why not make it even bigger, and why not make it for all veterans, and open it up to their family members?” Malcolm said. “Because a lot of veterans are very proud men and women, they won’t ask for help. We wanted to open it up so that we could get more information out there to our veterans and our military. We want to make people aware of the services.”
In addition to having clothing and other supplies for those in need, there will be 48 organizations in attendance at the fair, including: American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion, American Red Cross, Department of Veterans Affairs, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and other service organizations.
“We will hopefully have something for everyone, all the way from organized hunting events, fishing, and free putting lessons to substance abuse treatment programs and equine therapy,” Malcolm said. “The VA will be there giving free flu shots, we have some employment agencies there that can help veterans who are looking for employment, we will have veteran service officers on hand to assist with needs that they may have as well, and we will also have representatives there from Black Hills National Cemetery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.