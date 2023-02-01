We the People and Spearfish High School teacher Pat Gainey leads 24 Class of 2023 seniors to Washington D.C., for the national competition. This is the 26th time in a row that the Spearfish school district has attended. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — For the 26th time in a row, Pat Gainey’s ‘We the People’ senior students will head to Washington, D.C., for the national competition.
Gainey said that the curriculum for ‘We the People’ was developed by the Center for Civic Education out of California, and this year will mark the 36th year of competition.
“It is a curriculum for high school students. And, the constitution is broke down into six different areas of study, and then there are district, state, and national levels to competition.” Gainey said. “Spearfish, we’re the only school in South Dakota that has participated in the program every year since it started.”
The program and competition was created back in 1989 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the ratification of the constitution.
This is Gainey’s 25th year in the driver’s seat for the group of government students.
“I think it’s real meaningful to the students, I think being able to go to D.C. in person for the competition is kind of the highlight, you know, for a lot of kids.” Gainey said. “I’d like to think I’m a good teacher, but I’m not naïve enough to think that the trip to Washington, D.C., isn’t a motivator for students.”
This is the first time in two years that the group is able to travel to the competition, due to travel restrictions from the pandemic.
Gainey said that the team always appreciates financial support from the community in order to continue doing the program every year.
“One of the things that’s important to me about the program is, it’s not just for kids that have money. I mean, we want kids who are academically competitive, regardless of their financial background, to be involved in the program.” Gainey said. “I don’t ever want to see the program generate into something where, just, kids with money get to go and kids that don’t, don’t.”
From April 21-25, 24 Spearfish High School seniors and Gainey will head to D.C. to represent South Dakota in the national competition.
