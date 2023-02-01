0201 ‘We the People’ head to nationals for the 26th time in a row.tif

We the People and Spearfish High School teacher Pat Gainey leads 24 Class of 2023 seniors to Washington D.C., for the national competition. This is the 26th time in a row that the Spearfish school district has attended.

SPEARFISH — For the 26th time in a row, Pat Gainey’s ‘We the People’ senior students will head to Washington, D.C., for the national competition.

Gainey said that the curriculum for ‘We the People’ was developed by the Center for Civic Education out of California, and this year will mark the 36th year of competition.

