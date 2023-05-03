By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Twenty-four Spearfish High School seniors headed to Washington, D.C. for the first time in two years, to compete nationally for ‘We the People.’
“We didn’t win any awards, but you know, I’m proud of my kids for just doing the curriculum and competing and being there,” Social Studies Teacher Pat Gainey said.
Gainey has been teaching the curriculum for 25 years, with this being the 26th year the school district has participated on a competitive level. He said that although they haven’t qualified for nationals every year, they never miss a year to compete.
“Spearfish is the only school in South Dakota that has consistently participated in the program since it started back in 1989,” Gainey said. “The reason we’ve had so much success is because we’ve had a lot of consistency. I’ve stayed here the whole time.”
Gainey said that many schools in the state change up their program, including having new instructors, which Spearfish hasn’t done since Gainey took charge.
“We’ve had as many as eight schools at state competition, and one year we were the only team that showed up. There was supposed to be two of us, and the other team backed out at the last minute,” Gainey said.
A large part of the program is fundraising, as Gainey said it costs around $2,100 per kid to go to nationals.
“My goal every year is to just get the cost down to a level that’s manageable for families,” Gainey said. “We were able to get the cost down to $800 a student. But I did have a couple of students that struggled to come up with that money, and I was able to find them some extra help.”
The program receives help from the community, Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, the Spearfish School District, and other entities around town.
“Plus, I have a number of former students who contribute back to the program in a significant way,” Gainey said.
He said that one former student, from the Class of 2008, writes Gainey a check every year for $2,500.
Due to funding issues in South Dakota, Gainey said that the program isn’t as well off as it is in other states. Spearfish continues to compete every year due to the passion from the students and their want to compete.
Gainey’s students compete with both public and private schools from across the nation. This year, the winner was a school out of Virginia, who had won a few times before.
“The name of the high school from Virginia is Maggie L. Walker (Governor’s) School for Government and International Studies,” Gainey said. “My kids are selling beef jerky and doing duck races, and those kids aren’t doing that. They’ve got plenty of funds.”
Gainey has not received their scores yet, but said he is really proud of how his students did. They watched the top 10 compete while they were there, and Gainey said his students are very far off.
“You constantly hear from adults how they’re worried about the future of the country, and not from my perspective. I feel pretty good about the future of our country,” Gainey said in reference to kids he’s taught in recent years, and current social studies standards.
