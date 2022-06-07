Watson reflects on time as city planner

SPEARFISH — For almost 20 years, Jayna Watson has been working behind the scenes at City Hall as Spearfish City Planner.
“Ever since I was a little kid, we used to play, ‘let’s build a city,’ Watson said with a laugh. “Before SimCity became a thing, we were out … on flat pieces of cardboard, drawing roads and buildings. I literally have had this career since I ever can remember.”
Watson said she has strong family ties to Lawrence County going back to the 1800s so after starting her family in the southwestern part of the country, the time soon came for her to return to the Black Hills.
“I wanted to finish raising my kids in a smaller-scaled town, (and) Spearfish fit the bill,” she said.
Armed with a bachelors degree in lawn architecture and city planning, with an emphasis in civil engineering from South Dakota State University, Watson moved right in to her position with the city in 2004.
Watson said that throughout her career, it has been her role as intermediary between the people of Spearfish and the municipality that has kept her excited about city planning.
“I just really love working with people and trying to understand their dreams and what they want to do with their property and find a way to merge what it is our citizenry and our decision makers want at the same time,” she said. “Setting that puzzle is what really intrigues me about planning, trying to make it all come together.”
One of the interesting aspects of her job, she said, has been to see the results of the decisions and efforts made towards the growth of Spearfish.
There’s an old adage – where the water goes, cities follow. When it came time for Spearfish officials to choose a pathway for a new water main, which would feed into the Reserve development, Watson said nobody would have been able to predict exactly what opportunities that would open up, but seeing what came next was exciting.
“They picked the McGuigan corridor, the council did, and that gave rise to McGuigan Ranch, Top Shelf, the Reserve, so when you think of the alternates where that water main could have run, … that was kind of a big deal,” she said.
She also pointed to the development along North Avenue where Sawyer Brewing was built along Spearfish Creek.
“That wasn’t exactly a slam-dunk. There were a lot of important conversation, like, ‘how close should we get to the creek with development,’” she said. “I feel like that project right there explored, what were the options.”
Watson said she’s also proud to have played a part in developing new city policies around the changing needs of technology infrastructure. Recently, the planning and zoning department set citywide standards for solar and wind energy power stations. Prior to that the department worked on wireless telecommunication towers.
“The reason why you don’t see most of them is because we work very hard to make sure they were hidden and in the background as much as possible,” she said.
One of the growth aspects of town she’s most excited for is the redevelopment of Spearfish’s downtown districts. Watson said she’s been impressed by how adaptive city officials have been with the revitalization of downtown.
“They really have embraced innovation and new ideas, and they’re willing to take those risks knowing that if we have to back it up and change it, we can.”
Moving forward, Watson said she’s looking forward to spending more time just enjoying the growth and direction Spearfish is heading.
“Like everybody says, ‘more time with the family,’ no alarm clocks, more time on the bike, I’m going to be around,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.