Water tank, water improvements soon underway near 10th Ave. in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE –– Improvements on the south water tank and on the city water system in the area of 10th Avenue will be soon underway in Belle Fourche.
The project consists of the installation of approximately 640 feet of 10-inch water main and 300 feet six-inch water main, boring of 200 feet of water service lines, installation of 260 feet of water service lines, valves, fittings sidewalk replacement, curb and gutter replacements, and basecourse installation.
“To run a line from the south tank off of Stanley Street that will go across the field and tie into 10th Avenue,” Brent Hardy, city engineer, said. “We’re also going to do … seven houses are going to switch over to the higher town pressure zone.”
Hardy said that water breaks and other issues related to the system in that area of town prompted the improvement.
On Oct. 18, the Belle Fourche City Council awarded the project to Dakota Redi-Mix in the amount of $153,908.
In addition to the bid from Dakota Redi-Mix bid, the city received three other bids, including A&L Contractors, $154,520; Woelber Excavating, $161,860; and Lind-Exco, $173,994.16.
The project is funded through the city’s water enterprise capital improvement funds.
Assistant City Engineer Steve Nafus said that the project has been on the city’s plan for some time and put off since 2017.
Hardy told the Pioneer Wednesday that the project’s is expected to be done April 30, 2022.
