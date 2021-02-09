Water main leak forces school closure

LEAD — A water main leak in West Lead caused school closures and kept crews working through sub-zero temperatures on Monday.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said crews got the call early Monday morning that the water main serving the western side of town, as well as Central City, was leaking. City water crews worked through the day on Monday to determine the cause and severity of the leak, but temperatures at 10 degrees below zero posed several challenges. Stahl said they had to break through about 4 feet of frost before they could even assess the damage.
By Monday afternoon city crews determined that a 6-inch water main had snapped in half. The break was quickly repaired, and Stahl said service was fully restored in the early afternoon.
While assessing the damage, city crews did not immediately shut the water off, and most businesses proceeded as usual on the western side of town.
“We keep the water on until we see where it’s coming out of the pipe,” Stahl said. “Then when we find it we have to determine what needs to be done to repair it, whether that is a patch or a pipe. It’s not a gusher. We’ve had leaks where water is coming out and really running. It doesn’t appear to be a big leak, but it is one nonetheless that needs to be done.”
At 6:30 a.m. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dan Leikvold got the call about the water main issues that would affect the high school and middle school buildings. As a result, school officials originally called for a two-hour late start. But with crews uncertain about how much time it would take to fix the main, and subzero temperatures that would make travel difficult, administrators quickly decided to call school off for a “water day.”
Leikvold said administrators decided to close school for the entire district, even though the water main problem did not affect Lead-Deadwood Elementary School in Deadwood.
“The hardest part about this decision was whether to close grades 6 through 12, or kindergarten through 12, because the water issue is in Lead and not Deadwood,” Leikvold said. “There were a wide variety of factors, including the 10 below zero temperatures for today and the fact that it was already a late start. If you have a fourth grader and a seventh grader, would you have sent your fourth grader or kept your fourth grader home with your seventh grader? We weren’t certain about who would have been there and who wouldn’t have. We didn’t want anybody out wandering around in this cold weather. We certainly apologize for the disruption for that because we know it’s disrupting for people.”
Leikvold said that while the district has developed remote learning capabilities, school board officials decided in November that the district will not require remote learning during school closures. Not all students bring their laptops home every day for remote learning, and the amount of engagement students would have with a remote learning classroom could be low, he said. Students at Lead-Deadwood Elementary School do not bring their laptops home regularly.
The Lead-Deadwood Boys & Girls Club also closed on Monday because of the leak. Director Becky Bowker said standard protocol is for the Club to close when the school district has an unscheduled closure such as a snow or water day.
