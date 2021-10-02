Washington woman sentenced in drug case

DEADWOOD — The second of two women stopped in Spearfish for speeding in June 2020 and later charged with possession and intent to distribute marijuana and mushrooms was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Sept. 23.
Diamond Marie Janczak, 29, of Everett, Wash., pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of more than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute. She was sentenced to two years in prison with 18 months suspended and credit for time served of three days on the marijuana distribution charge.
On the controlled drug or substance distribution charge, Janczak was ordered to serve two years in prison with one year suspended and credit for time served of three days, the sentences to run concurrent.
Janczak was also ordered to pay $603 in court costs.
A co-defendant in the case, Julie Anahi Plascencia Garcia, 29, of West Allis, Wis., pleaded guilty July 15 to cocaine possession and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance and was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay a $500 fine on each charge. She was also ordered to pay court costs of $263, the sentences to run concurrently.
Comer ordered a suspended execution of sentence on each charge, and Garcia was placed on probation for three years, upon the following terms and conditions: that she pay $270 to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for urinalysis and/or testing of marijuana and controlled substances and that she serve 10 days in jail with credit for time served of three days.
Each originally faced nine drug charges.
The two women were stopped for speeding 41 mph in a 25-mph speed zone in Spearfish at approximately 8:21 a.m. May 27, 2020 when police discovered a menagerie of drugs packaged for distribution.
Janczak told police there was approximately 7 grams of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Before searching the vehicle, police discovered Garcia’s then 10-year-old son lying on an inflatable mattress in the rear of the Suburban. The juvenile was not restrained by any kind of safety belt.
During the vehicle search, police located numerous marijuana and synthetic marijuana items, including grinders, pipes, rolling papers, rolled joints, marijuana wax, and marijuana wax cartridges for a vapor smoking device, as well as items in a backpack that included numerous baggies and drugs that were individually packaged.
When police asked Janczak about the items, she told police she had marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy, and mushrooms in the vehicle. A loaded firearm was also located in the same backpack as the drug items.
Janczak provided a voluntary urinalysis sample that was positive for THC, amphetamines, and cocaine.
Garcia later provided a urine sample, which field-tested positive for cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines, and THC.
During a further search of the vehicle, police located two suitcases containing vacuum-sealed bags. Each bag found weighed approximately one pound. In total, 36 bags of marijuana and one bag of psilocybin mushrooms were recovered, as well as suspected MDMA and cocaine.
A traffic stop involving suspects who were allegedly speeding in Spearfish netted a menagerie of drugs that were reportedly packaged for distribution, and both women pleaded not guilty to the charges against them Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Julie Anahi Plascencia Garcia, 28, of West Allis, Wis., and Diamond Marie Janczak, 28, of Everett, Wash. were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 10 and each charged with nine counts: possession of more than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; possession of marijuana, more than 10 pounds, a Class 3 felony; possession of a controlled drug or substance (cocaine) a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance (psilocybin mushrooms), a Class 5 felony; possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute (psilocybin mushrooms), a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance (hash oil), a Class 5 felony; possession of a controlled drug or substance (MDMA – Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) schedule I substance, a Class 5 felony; unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance (schedule I and II), a Class 5 felony; and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Court documents say that on May 27 at approximately 8:21 a.m., police observed a silver Chevrolet Suburban bearing Illinois license plates traveling south on Main Street near Ohio Street in Spearfish that was allegedly speeding 41 mph in a 25-mph speed zone and a traffic stop was initiated.
When police approached the driver of the vehicle, Janczak, the odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from the vehicle, as well as from her person while she was in the patrol car. The passenger, identified as Garcia, allegedly informed police there was marijuana in the vehicle. Janczak allegedly told police there was approximately 7 grams of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Before searching the vehicle, police discovered Garcia’s then-10-year-old son lying on an inflatable mattress in the rear of the Suburban. The juvenile was not restrained by any kind of safety belt.
During the vehicle search, police allegedly located numerous marijuana and synthetic marijuana items, including grinders, pipes, rolling papers, rolled joints, marijuana wax, and marijuana wax cartridges for a vapor smoking device, as well as items in a backpack that included numerous baggies and drugs that were individually packaged. When police asked Janczak about the items, she allegedly told police she had marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy, and mushrooms in the vehicle. A loaded firearm was also located in the same backpack as the drug items.
A field sobriety test was conducted on Janczak and during the testing police allegedly observed signs of impairment from cannabis use, but not to the extent that police felt she was unsafe to be operating a vehicle. She was placed under arrest for the alleged drug offenses.
Garcia and her son were detained and transported to the police department and placed in an interview room. Janczak provided a voluntary urinalysis sample that was positive for THC, amphetamines, and cocaine. Garcia allegedly later provided a urine sample, which field tested positive for cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines, and THC. Garcia was arrested for the alleged drugs in the car, as well.
During a further search of the vehicle, police allegedly located two suitcases containing vacuum sealed bags. Each bag found weighed approximately one pound. In total, 36 bags of marijuana and one bag of psilocybin mushrooms were recovered, as well as suspected MDMA and cocaine.
Each is free on $10,000 bond and both are scheduled to appear in court again 9 a.m. Nov. 5
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.