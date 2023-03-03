DEADWOOD — A woman who illegally entered a residence only to be discovered when the owners returned home was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Feb. 21 after pleading guilty to a lesser burglary charge.
Mary Kaylan Coacher, 56, of Olympia, Wash., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 13, 2022 and charged with second-degree burglary against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
On Feb. 21, Coacher pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and placed on probation for 18 months upon the following terms and conditions: that she violate no laws, that she pay court costs of $195.74 and a probation transfer fee; that she serve 329 days in jail with credit for 329 days served; that she not go within 1,000 feet of the Pine Street residence in Spearfish and not have contact with the victims in the case for 18 months. Coacher is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County $3,133 in court-appointed attorney fees.
Court documents say on March 21, 2022 the owners of a residence came home to find a female, later identified as Coacher, in their home. Coacher reportedly left the home after being discovered by the owners.
On March 24, 2022 the owners of the residence discovered they were missing two bottles of prescription pills they indicated were Oxycodone and OxyContin. There were items believed to belong to the female suspect found in the basement of the residence, including clothing and a purse. In the purse, there was a Washington ID card for Coacher, as well as a passport issued to Coacher. Among the suspect’s property were valuable items belonging to the residence, including jewelry.
On March 25, 2022 police had contact with Coacher and body cam footage from March 21, 2022 shows Coacher telling police she was at the house. She admitted she left her property at the house.
