Washington man sentenced in drug distribution case

DEADWOOD — A man convicted of distributing marijuana was sentenced March 8 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County courthouse.
Delaney Lee Harris, 25, of Seattle, Wash., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 15, 2021 and charged with possession with intent to distribute more than one pound or more of marijuana, possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute hash oil, possession of marijuana, more than a pound, but less than 10 pounds, and possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil.
On Feb. 1, Harris pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than one pound or more of marijuana and was sentenced to two years in prison, with credit for time served of 181 days. Harris was also ordered to pay court costs of $116.50 and to reimburse Lawrence County for $1,405 in court-appointed attorney fees.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the remainder of the charges were dismissed.
According to court documents, on Sept. 8, 2021, Harris was pulled over for speeding by law enforcement when the vehicle he was driving was traveling 85 mph in the 75-mph zone, just east of Exit 17 on Interstate 90.
When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the extremely strong odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from inside the cab, and the driver and passenger appeared to be very nervous.
Police determined Harris’s license had been suspended/revoked. While visiting with police, Harris told they were driving to Mt. Rushmore, then Reptile Gardens, then back to Seattle. Police noticed Harris’s nervousness intensifying. When police asked Harris about the strong odor of marijuana, both on his person and emitting from the vehicle, he told them he smoked marijuana the day before in Seattle, when they left on their trip and that he did not have a medical marijuana card.
In addition to discovering marijuana on Harris’s person, a search of the vehicle revealed a large duffel bag full of turkey baster bags of marijuana, approximately eight pounds without packaging. A further search of the vehicle revealed numerous items of dispensary marijuana and hash concentrate in the center console, duffel bag, passenger’s front door pocket, and in a suitcase in the back of the SUV. The total weight of the dispensary items was approximately 14 grams of hash concentrate, approximately two ounces of marijuana, four THC drinks, and one digital scale.
The case of co-defendant and passenger in the vehicle Harris was driving, Thinh Quang Lu, 29, of Seattle, Wash., is still being adjudicated.
Information filed in the case says that Harris has previously been convicted of a felony Dec. 9, 2020 in King County, Wash., for harming a police dog or horse.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.