Washington man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A man being held in the Lawrence County Jail on drug charges from September is now facing aggravated assault charges he racked up more recently for hitting another inmate with a lunch tray, then his fist.
Delaney Lee Harris, 25, of Seattle, Wash., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 3 and charged with aggravated assault – serious bodily injury against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Harris pleaded not guilty to the charge Nov. 17 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn.
Court documents say on Oct. 26 at approximately 11:52 a.m. law enforcement responded to a physical altercation taking place in the Lawrence County Jail.
The two men were separated and review of security footage from the incident allegedly reveals Harris getting away from the victim while they were on the ground fighting. Harris then allegedly picked up a plastic lunch tray and went back after the victim, hitting him with it. Harris then reportedly successfully landed several more closed fist blows to the victim, resulting in serious bodily injury to the victim’s eye.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Wednesday, Harris is being held on an out-of-county no bond warrant out of Washington State and has been held in the Lawrence County Jail since he was arrested Sept. 8.
On that date, court records say Harris was pulled over for speeding by law enforcement when the vehicle he was driving was allegedly observed traveling at 85 mph in the 75-mph zone, just east of Exit 17.
When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the extremely strong odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from inside the cab and the driver and passenger appeared to be very nervous.
Police determined Harris’s license had been suspended/revoked. Harris told police they were driving to Mt. Rushmore, then Reptile Gardens, then back to Seattle and police noticed Harris’s nervousness intensifying.
Police asked Harris about the strong odor of marijuana, both on his person and emitting from the vehicle. He allegedly told police he smoked marijuana the day before in Seattle, when they left on their trip. Harris informed police he did not have a medical marijuana card. In addition to discovering marijuana on Harris’s person, a search of the vehicle revealed a large duffel bag full of turkey baster bags of marijuana, approximately eight pounds without packaging. A further search of the vehicle revealed numerous items of dispensary marijuana and hash concentrate in the center console, duffel bag, passenger’s front door pocket, and in a suitcase in the back of the SUV. The total weight of the dispensary items was approximately 14 grams of hash concentrate, approximately two ounces of marijuana, four THC drinks, and one digital scale.
A co-defendant in the drug case and passenger in the vehicle Harris was driving, Thinh Quang Lu, 28, of Seattle, Wash., is scheduled to make his initial appearance Nov. 22 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan.
Court documents alledge after both subjects were read their Miranda warnings, they agreed to talk and allegedly informed police that all the marijuana belonged to Harris. Harris said he purchased it from a Mexican guy in South Dakota. Police believed that Lu was making Harris take responsibility for the items in the vehicle.
Both men were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 22 and charged with: possession with intent to distribute more than one pound or more of marijuana, a Class 3 felony that carries a 30-day mandatory minimum jail or penitentiary sentence; possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute hash oil, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Information filed in the case says that Harris has previously been convicted of a felony Dec. 9, 2020 in King County, Washington: for harming a police dog or horse.
