Ward to resign from chamber, visitor center position

LEAD — Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, has announced her resignation.
Ward, assumed her role as the head of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce in November of 2018. Later, in October 2019 she also took on responsibilities as the head of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, when that board decided to restructure its administration and operations to run both separate organizations with a single director. During that time, she said the chamber and visitor’s center organizations were struggling financially, having been without an executive director for several months. In the nearly three years that she served as the face of the chamber, Ward restructured chamber and visitor’s center membership structures — giving area businesses and individuals an opportunity to contribute to the organizations annually. She also offered various levels of membership, based on the size of businesses or individual contributions. Additionally, Ward helped organize several fundraisers for the chamber and visitor’s center, eventually bringing both organizations back to a financially solvent state.
“With a generations deep history in Lead, I have loved working toward Lead’s renewal and future without losing sight of our amazing past,” Ward said. “I’m so excited to see Lead as a special place in many people’s hearts, and if I had any small part of furthering that about in our community far and wide — then I am deeply thankful. It wasn’t an easy decision to leave this job, but I am hopeful that the future is very bright and someone can dedicate more of their time to this role.”
“Sierra has done an incredible job for the Lead Area Chamber, the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, and the community of Lead,” said chamber board President Marsha Nichols. “Under her direction, the organization has prospered.”
Though Ward is resigning from the chamber, she plans to remain in Lead where she and her husband operate Danny’s Plumbing Service. In addition to helping with the family business, Ward said she has her hands full with going back to school and being a parent.
Ward announced last week that she will finish some special projects at the chamber, including the Fall in Love with Lead festival and completion of the annual Lead magazine. Her last day is scheduled for Nov. 26.
