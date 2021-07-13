Ward 1 special election to be held in Belle Fourche today

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Ward 1 special election is being in Belle Fourche today when voters who live in the ward will decide between two candidates
Wilma "Faith" Goehring and Heidi Parker will vie for the seat.
Voting will be held until 7 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Community Hall.
