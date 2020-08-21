Wanted: homes for barn cats

NORTHERN HILLS — A homeless cat crisis has one “cat lady” implementing a solution akin to “shelter in place.”
When Lori Tetreault of Whitewood heard of the plight of stray cats being relocated from Spearfish to a locale outside of Belle Fourche with shelter and water, but no food, she sprung into action.
“I thought, ‘There has to be another option for these cats,’ she said. “And I think rehoming them as barn cats is a much more humane route.”
Cat colonies are presenting themselves in trailer courts and other areas around town.
“They’re predicting 40 cats in one trailer park alone,” Tetreault said. “I’m looking for whatever homes we can find for these kitties. I’m in desperate need to find them homes.”
Life for a stray cat is not desirable or easy.
“They must endure weather extremes such as cold and show, heat and rain,” Tetreault said. “They also face starvation, freezing, infection, disease, parasites, and attacks by other animals. Unfortunately, almost half of the kittens born outdoors die before their first year.”
Stray cats also face eradication by humans through poisoning, trapping, or shooting.
“But stray cats that live in a managed colony with a dedicated caregiver who provides spay/neuter services, regular feedings, and proper shelter can live quite a content life,” Tetreault said. “Not only that, but they make great mouse hunters.”
Tetreault said the process of acclimating a barn cat to its new environment entails keeping them enclosed in the structure they will occupy for two weeks.
“I’ll trap them and all of them will be fixed and have their rabies shots before they’re adopted out,” she said. “I’m also needing foster homes for pregnant mama cats, as well as for abandoned kittens.”
Doing the math, it’s easy to see how cat colonies form.
“A female cat can go into heat as young as four to six months old and can have an average of two litters per year, averaging four kittens per litter,” Tetreault said. “Realistically and with no human intervention, over 12 years, one un-spayed female offspring, can reasonably be expected to be responsible for over 3,200 kittens.”
Cats can be spayed as young as three months old and pregnant and lactating cats can also be spayed.
Private donors and the West River Spay/Neuter Coalition have come forward to help with the spay/neuter costs for the homeless cats already.
Those wishing to adopt some of the cats or to help with donations can contact Lori Tetreault at 645-7630 or by mail at P.O. Box 1, Whitewood, SD 57793.
For spay/neuter vouchers, contact Donna Watson of the West River Spay/Neuter Coalition at 578-9770 or Sarah McEvoy of the Twin City Animal Shelter at 578-3918.
