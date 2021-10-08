Walters named senior director of Marketing and Communications at BHSU

SPEARFISH — Becca Walters, BHSU Class of 2006, will return to her alma mater this month to lead the Marketing and Communications Department as director. Walters, who is originally from Sioux Falls, was a two-time Academic All-American athlete for the Yellow Jackets in basketball and participated in track & field.
“I am thrilled and grateful to return to BH,” Walters said. “I would like to thank President Nichols, the search committee and all involved in the hiring process for their time and insight. I know firsthand what a special place this is, and I am honored be the person to lead the charge and share the stories of the incredible students, staff, faculty, alumni, community and donors.”
After graduating from BHSU with degrees in business administration-marketing and business administration-management, Walters went on to receive her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn.
Walters has been working within the realm of university public relations for more than a decade to improve perceptions of programs within educational systems. Throughout her career, she enhanced experiences of university students and staff to bring local, regional, and national recognition by creating and maintaining relationships with the media, community, future students, alumni, and donors.
Walters has achieved success in many environments, from large media markets to small communities. Walters was most recently the assistant director for Athletics Communications at the University of North Texas, a university system that includes over 40,000 students and nearly 5,000 employees. From 2018-21, she worked to promote and maintain the integrity of the UNT brand primarily through Mean Green Athletics.
Currently, the Marketing & Communications position has been operating with an interim director and existing team, until the search concluded.
“As interim director at BHSU, we have worked diligently over the last several months to implement new systems and tools that will help improve the University’s marketing process to help streamline the transition with Becca as the new director. After interviewing several candidates, I believe she is the best fit. She will not only bring her vast experience, but also enthusiasm and passion for BHSU as an alumnus!” said Julie Olson.
Walters begins her new role Oct. 15.
“We’re very excited to welcome Becca Walters back to Black Hills State University,” said President Laurie S. Nichols. “The experience she has gained over the course of her career will help guide the University’s marketing and communications efforts forward to new heights.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.