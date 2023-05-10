Walters named region Teacher of the Year

SPEARFISH — She did it again.
Spearfish High School’s Alyssa Walters has won the next level of competition when it was announced Monday she took top honors in Region 5 for South Dakota.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 10:43 am
“Teachers do meaningful work. They make a genuine difference in children’s lives,” Secretary of Education Joseph Graves said in a prepared statement. “This week gives us an opportunity to celebrate that work. Congratulations to this year’s state Teacher of the Year candidates, and thank you to the dedicated, caring professionals across the state who they represent.”
“I am extraordinarily honored to receive this next honor,” Walters told the Pioneer. “I am surrounded by students, educators, and administrators of the highest caliber, and they have a played a critical role in helping me get to this point. I hope to represent each of them well.”
During the monthly Spearfish School Board meeting, Monday, Morford said he and Walters knew of the news on April 24; however the state Department of Education asked them to hold the announcement close to the vest until Thursday. And then the state released the news Monday.
Morford found this out when a media outlet requested to interview the two of them.
“Congratulations Mrs. Walters. It’s a very big honor. You are one of five in the state,” Morford told her at the meeting.
He quipped that he was confident Walters winning streak was not over.
“She is one of five and she’s going to be the next state teacher of the year because the other four aren’t going to cut the muster with her very well,” Morford joked.
Walters serves as an English teacher, yearbook adviser, and assistant speech and debate coach at the high school.
“My students drive my teaching,” she said. “Relationships with students serve as the foundation of my teaching, and in getting to know them, I am able to learn crucial elements such as what makes them tick, what motivates them, what they struggle with. I use these pieces to tailor my teaching to their needs and interests. I can’t do my job well if I don’t know my students, and quite frankly, I am excited every single day to wake up and see them at school. There’s a lot of laughter in my classroom, and that’s how I want it to be — a place where they experience joy and feel welcome. And I assure you they teach me much more than I will ever be able to teach them.”
The other Regional Teachers of the Year include:
Region 1 – Caitlyn Graf, math, Milbank High School
Region 2 – George Hawkins, social studies, Jefferson High School, Sioux Falls
Region 3 – Valerie Nelson, kindergarten, Chamberlain Elementary
Region 4 – Lindsey Bachman, third grade, Mobridge-Pollock Upper Elementary
A panel will select one of these regional finalists to represent the state as the 2024 South Dakota Teacher of the Year, announced in the fall. That individual will be South Dakota’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year Award.
The National Teacher of the Year Program began in 1952 and continues as the oldest, most prestigious national honors program that focuses public attention on excellence in teaching. The 2023 National Teacher of the Year will be announced during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in spring 2024.
