Wallace to serve as 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally grand marshal

STURGIS — Racing legend Rusty Wallace has been named the grand marshal for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Wallace was the 1989 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, the 1984 Rookie of the Year, and 55-time ‘Cup Series’ race winner.
His accomplishments have been widely recognized, both on and off the track. He is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Wallace is known to many for his work as lead analyst for MRN Radio – the Voice of NASCAR.
In 2019 Wallace and his youngest son, Stephen, started Southern Country Customs based in Mooresville, N.C. Southern Country Customs is a premier builder of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Wallace will help kick-off the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally during the opening ceremonies starting at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis.
The City of Sturgis 82nd Motorcycle Rally will take place Aug. 5-14. To learn more about this year’s event visit: https://sturgismotorcyclerally.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.