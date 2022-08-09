STURGIS — Although NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace’s first love may be stock cars, motorcycles certainly are a close second.
As grand marshal of the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wallace sported a Cheshire cat grin as he lined up to lead the Sturgis Mayor’s Ride Saturday.
“I just really love it,” Wallace said of the Rally. “I’m excited to be the grand marshal. It’s unreal. When I got the phone call and got the opportunity I said, ‘Hell, yeah! I want to do it.’”
Wallace brought a sizeable entourage with him for this year’s event. And in true NASCAR-driver fashion he threw in a plug for his sponsor (or in this case his business).
“We’ve got 30-some people here with our new company Southern Country Customs,” he said. “I’ve got four of them riding with me this morning. We’re going to have a great time.”
In 2019, Wallace and his youngest son, Stephen, started Southern Country Customs based in Mooresville, N.C. Southern Country Customs is a premier builder of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles, one of which Wallace drove in the Sturgis Mayor’s Ride Saturday.
“We’re building Road Glides and Street Glides primarily,” Wallace said.
Wallace, 65, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and now motorsports race analyst, led an estimated 168 riders on Saturday’s 20th annual Mayor’s Ride through the Black Hills.
Wallace said one of his favorite rides in the Hills is on Needles Highway (SD Hwy. 87) — a National Scenic Byway near Mount Rushmore – which was completed in 1922. He has developed a route over the years that brings him back through Keystone.
“It’s a long ride, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Wallace’s first trip to the Rally came in 2003 when Mike Helton, the president of NASCAR at the time, extended an invitation to come to Sturgis.
“He brought me, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He brought Tony Stewart. He brought many drivers. And he said, ‘I just want to take you guys out and let you have a little fun outside of racing,’” Wallace said.
The drivers left after the Pocono 500 race to come to the Rally.
“We’d jump in helicopters then airplanes after the race, and haul ass out here,” Wallace said. “They would have all the bikes lined up at the Rapid City airport. Then, all hell broke loose. We had a great time.”
Wallace’s accomplishments have been widely recognized, both on and off the track. He is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Wallace is known to many for his work as lead analyst for MRN Radio – the Voice of NASCAR.
