Wainman named city administrator in Lead

LEAD — John Wainman has been named the new Lead City Administrator.
On Tuesday Lead Mayor Ron Everett recommended that the city commission hire the longtime Lead Police Chief for the promotion to the city administrator position. Everett said the decision came after “quite a few interviews and some long conversations.” Wainman’s new job officially started Tuesday.
Wainman has been serving as the Interim City Administrator, while the city searched for job candidates. Former city administrator Dan Blakeman resigned his position abruptly last December, after having served in that capacity for just six months. Blakeman had replaced Mike Stahl, who served in the position for 14 years.
Wainman was not immediately available for comment. See Friday’s Black Hills Pioneer for a story on Wainman about this goals for the city and how he plans to move forward as the city administrator.
