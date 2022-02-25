Wainman looking forward to new position as city administrator

LEAD — John Wainman will be wearing his police uniform for at least a few more months.
Though Wainman was formally hired as the Lead city administrator Tuesday, the police chief said he would serving in both roles at least until the spring, until the city fills the vacant position.
As the city works to fill both positions, Wainman said, the most important factor is maintaining continuity within city ranks and taking advantage of in-house experience.
In fact, that’s why Wainman applied for the job as the Lead city administrator in the first place. When former administrator Dan Blakeman resigned after serving for just six months in the position, Wainman said Lead needed someone with experience in how the city operates. Wainman has served as the Lead police chief for the last 20 years, and he has been a city employee for 26 years. When Blakeman resigned, the police chief stepped in as the interim city administrator.
“With the short-lived tenure of the last guy who took Mike’s (Stahl) spot, I felt it was really important to lessen the learning curve for anybody coming into that position. Who better than somebody who has already been with the city for a long time to jump right into that position, so you’re not having to train somebody new on the entire job,” he said. “I just have to learn aspects of it. It seemed like a seamless transition for the city to go with somebody in-house, especially with what we’ve had since Mike left. The last guy wasn’t here long enough to get anything done, and then when he left he just put us that much farther behind.”
Though Wainman said he considered retiring last year, he was not ready to leave the job, working for the city he loves.
“I just think it’s a great place to work,” he said. “I’ve raised my kids here. I still feel like I’m too young to do nothing, so why not be involved with the city that has been so good to me for so long. I still like what I do, so why quit if you still like what you do?”
As he learns about his new position, Wainman said one of the things he will be doing is meeting with city commissioners to determine the next course of action for hiring a new police chief. Until the city finds the right candidate for the job though, Wainman said he is happy to continue in a dual role.
“I assume that they would open it up in-house first because we have some really good guys here and I would love for them to go in-house,” Wainman said of the search for a police chief. “That just makes the most sense and it’s the easiest thing for the department.”
Overall, the city administrator’s job is to oversee the operations of the city of Lead. In that capacity, his management strategy will be to empower the department heads to make major decisions.
“I shouldn’t have to manage very much if my department heads are doing their job,” he said. “I’m huge about letting the departments run themselves and assisting the department heads where they need it.”
There are many challenges to overseeing the city operations, but Wainman said it’s those challenges that invigorate him and make him excited about the job. Stahl has offered to help him learn about aspects of the job that Wainman was not familiar with in his capacity as police chief, such as compiling the city budget. Additionally, Lysann Zeller, of Black Hills Council of Local Governments has experience with helping cities get organized and working with administrators. That assistance, combined with a good team of commissioners and staff and his decades of experience with the city make Wainman confident that the city of Lead will continue moving in positive directions, and he is excited to be part of that.
“I feel a little more invigorated because I have a whole new set of challenges,” Wainman said. “Actually, when the last guy left I asked Mike to come back. I liked working for Mike and he was so knowledgeable. Going forward he will be a huge resource for me and he has already offered to help with whatever I need. Where else can you take a new job and have the last guy say ‘whatever you need from me to help, absolutely.’
“It should be a good challenge,” he continued. “For all of the good that is happening right now with sales tax just through the roof. In 2002, when I took over as chief, the mine had just closed. For the first several years the budget just went down. Now that we have recovered we are actually able to catch up on some of our equipment needs and that kind of thing. They’re (the city commission) doing a great thing by putting unbudgeted sales tax into a development fund. It’s a good time when we’re not just absolutely struggling to pay bills. We have some excess. It makes it a lot easier for somebody like me to come in and do this.”
Wainman said some of the first major projects the city will tackle under his leadership will be the Mill Street and Miners Avenue storm water and sewer separation projects. Both of those projects were originally scheduled for 2022, but were pushed back a year under Blakeman’s watch. Wainman looks forward to seeing them into fruition.
Another direction he wants to take the city is to steer the commission away from getting loans for equipment or projects, when the funds are available.
“If we can pay for it let’s just pay for it and not have that outstanding,” he said. “Then if we run into an emergency where we don’t have that money on hand, then we can get a loan and we’ll be able to handle the payment.”
Supporting local tourism is also one of Wainman’s goals as the city administrator. While the city does not need to take full responsibility for tourism, doing things like making parking available at the snow dump site and at the former bowling alley parking lot for UTV/ATV and snowmobile trailers is something the city can do to support tourism.
“Right now we’re killing it on tourism, so let’s keep pushing for that,” he said. “One of the biggest untapped sources right now is all these UTV’s. That’s a huge untapped market. What can we do up here to not just get them to get groceries and gas, but to stay? I don’t think it’s the city’s responsibility, but I certainly think the city should do everything they can to accommodate people who want to come and stay in our town. There’s a lot going on and a lot we can do.”
