Wagon Fire contained, Fish Fire continues to burn

SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Fire crews quickly jumped on and contained the Wagon Fire Wednesday.
The first, located about two miles west of the Timon Campground and off of Wagon Canyon Road, was reported shortly after 11 a.m.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 12:46 pm
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Fire crews quickly jumped on and contained the Wagon Fire Wednesday.
The first, located about two miles west of the Timon Campground and off of Wagon Canyon Road, was reported shortly after 11 a.m.
It grew to 1.8 acres before federal, state, and local fire crews contained it at 6 p.m.
South of Sundance, Wyo., the Fish Fire continues to burn, but its size has changed little.
Now 20% contained, it is at 6,668 acres.
Doug Cupp, operations section chief trainee with the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1, said Thursday morning that the west side of the fire continues to see more containment lines built and held.
In the north, crews are using roads to hold the line.
The bulk of the activity is on the eastern side of the fire.
Cupp said there was, “a little slop over,” Wednesday but those breakouts remain inside the containment lines.
On the south side of the fire, a large amount of containment lines are in place, he said, and crews continue to hold the line. They will be moving into a patrol status in this area.
Several helicopters and heavy equipment remain assigned to the fire, he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.