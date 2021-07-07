Wagner prepares to leave Deadwood-Lead Economic Development

LEAD-DEADWOOD — After more than three years of overseeing major development projects in Lead and Deadwood, as well as watching record-breaking economic impact in the two cities, Kevin Wagner is preparing to pass his baton to another worthy candidate who is focused on capitalizing on recent growth and improving the area for the generations.
Wagner, who recently accepted a position as the director of business development for Ainsworth-Benning Construction in Spearfish, said he expects to leave his post in economic development sometime in August, though there has not been a concrete date set. Though he is excited to move into his new job, Wagner said this is a difficult time to leave the world of economic development.
“It’s a hard position to walk away from,” he said. “The next person who steps into this role is coming in at a great time. Both of our communities have endless potential.”
Wagner said with the private developments that are in progress in Lead and Deadwood, record-breaking sales tax and hotel occupancy numbers, record visitation numbers, and more, Lead and Deadwood are both on the cusp of a major economic boom.
During his time as executive director of Deadwood-Lead Economic Development, Wagner said his biggest challenge has been making sure to give both communities equal attention, while both communities are actively growing.
Projects Wagner is most proud of include finding a hotelier to take over the Golden Hills Inn in Lead, and building momentum for increased housing development in Deadwood.
“Even though the hotel is not open yet, it has been great for the community in the sense of not rushing to get that property open and really investing the time and money that it is going to take to make that property top notch,” Wagner said. “When it finally does get online and going, it’s going to be a great economic driver for the community. I anticipate that it will have great occupancy rates that will just push down into Main Street and trickle into Deadwood. It’s great to have that.”
Finding developers to invest in Lead and Deadwood took some time and effort, Wagner said, but he persevered and pushed several economic development projects through, particularly for housing. Some of those, he said, will be larger projects that are set to be announced after Wagner leaves.
“It took a lot of time for people and different investors and developers to put their eyes on Deadwood and Lead, just because it is less expensive to build in our neighboring communities,” he said. “We have had some projects small and medium that have moved forward in my time and some that have positioned themselves for some larger announcements that will happen after I leave.”
Though the country seems to be uncertain about the economic future, Wagner said he believes the Black Hills and South Dakota have positioned themselves to be insulated from any negative economic effects that could happen. “We were pretty sheltered in 2008, and I think we will be even more sheltered this time,” he said. “The pandemic didn’t slow us down by any stretch of the imagination, in all sectors of business. In a tourism and hospitality-based economy, the fact that we had a record year, a record summer and we’re going to break that record again this summer, a lot of private developers are seeing that. That’s why we’re having a lot of eyes peer on to us and we’re seeing that growth from all sectors of private development.”
One of the major economic drivers for the Lead and Deadwood area, the Sanford Underground Research Facility, is going to be an exciting project that will yield huge growth for the area.
“It’s unfathomable what that project will look like and what it will do to the community when it actually gets into the scientific experiment phase and life of that facility,” he said. “It’s going to be transformational for our state, for our communities and for our Tri-State area.”
All of this growth and development, Wagner said, are the reasons his successor will need to be prepared to “hit the ground running.” The Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation board, comprised of 12 representatives who have various direct interests in the two cities, is seeking a candidate who has economic development, community development, or a planning background. They want someone who will be willing to relocate to the area if necessary, and who is excited to get involved in the community on a personal and professional level.
Ultimately, Wagner said, his successor should be someone who is interested in improving both communities to create an environment where generations can live, work, and thrive with a high quality of life.
“At the end of the day my job was to (help create) those place making items that drive people to come back to our communities if they’ve left, or give them the reason to stay,” he said. “Beautiful parks, the trail systems, shopping and dining options, childcare and housing. Additionally, my job was to assist in creating or recruiting in those high skill and high wage jobs so that people who grew up here have the ability to come back here, and so sons, daughters, and grandchildren can have the opportunity to live and work where they were raised. That’s my definition of economic development.”
