Wagner prepares to leave Deadwood-Lead Economic Development

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.