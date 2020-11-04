Voters approve sports betting for Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Deadwood gaming floors will get another option in the summer of play after voters approved sports betting for the Northern Hills town.
Constitutional Amendment B was passed 59% to 41%.
“We want to thank the voters of South Dakota for their support of Deadwood. Giving Deadwood the tools it needs to stay competitive nationally as an integrated gaming destination with legal sports wagering is greatly appreciated,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “Deadwood will continue to uphold its promises to the people of South Dakota as great partners with South Dakota Departments of Tourism and Historic Preservation, along with our contributions to Deadwood Historic Preservation, Lawrence County, and area school districts and municipalities through gaming revenue taxes.”
The state legislature will need to set up the law governing sports betting before it can be implemented.
“We look forward to working with the legislature and the Governor to implement the voters’ wishes for legal sports wagering and hope to be accepting sports wagers by July 1, 2021,” Rodman said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.