Voters approve both marijuana ballot measures

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota had two marijuana proposals on the ballot — one for medical use and one for recreational — and advocates pitched them to voters as a package deal. Even so, they must have been stunned to see voters say yes to recreational marijuana, putting South Dakota among just a handful of states to take such a step. After all, the state’s voters soundly rejected medical marijuana four years ago and it was a struggle simply to legalize industrial hemp.
Constitutional Amendment A, legalizing recreation marijuana was approved by a 53%-47% margin.
Advocates for recreational marijuana leaned on an argument that legalization would cut arrests for marijuana possession. They had powerful opponents in the state’s Chamber of Commerce, but pot supporters raised roughly five times more money than their opponents. The measure approved Tuesday allows people over age 21 to have and distribute up to 1 ounce of pot. So what’s next? The Legislature gets until April to set up a program to tax and regulate the drug.
Drey Samuelson, political director of the group that led the push, told The Associated Press early Wednesday that people’s attitudes are shifting dramatically on cultural issues, and it will be “up to the country to interpret” the impact of legalization in a conservative state.
“I do think it’s fair to say it will surprise a lot of people. I had a lot of friends say to me, you’re crazy, you’re wasting your time,” Samuelson said.
Medical marijuana
South Dakota voters also approved medical marijuana in a big sign of how far the drug has come in public acceptance.
Initiated Measure 26 was approved 69% to 31%.
South Dakota now joins neighboring states including Minnesota and North Dakota in making marijuana OK for several qualifying medical conditions.
Melissa Mentele, executive director of the pro-medical marijuana group New Approach South Dakota, said education and personal stories helped change people’s minds about the issue and noted that voting was strong in both rural and urban areas. “We touched every corner of the state,” she said.
