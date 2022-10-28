Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation seeking new members

SPEARFISH — Preserving the only active archaeological site for the Plains Native American tribes is the primary mission of the Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation, and the board wants to recruit new members.
Located along Interstate 90, between Beulah, Wyo., and Sundance, Wyo., the Vore Buffalo Jump is the site where Native Americans trapped and butchered buffalo for food, warmth, shelter, tools and other necessities between the years 1550 to about 1800. That’s right before Europeans brought horses and guns to the Black Hills and made on-foot bison jumps obsolete. Since the site is a sinkhole, it is a treasure trove of Native American history, as the bones and artifacts inside are well preserved and datable.
“These hunts would provide the meat and hides necessary to survive a winter,” said Foundation President Jacqueline Wyatt. “Bison jumps and traps are common across our area. Because the Vore site is a sinkhole, this resulted in beautifully preserved, datable layers of bone. Anything that the hunters didn’t carry out remained.”
Wyatt said the sinkhole has allowed archaeologists to determine that a decent mass hunt killed about 225 bison. Archaeologists estimate that the Vore Buffalo Jump was used about 22 times over the course 250 years.
In addition to the perfectly preserved bones, Wyatt said the site is special because it was used immediately before Native Americans made the transition from using dogs to hunt on foot to using horses, from using stone tools to steel, and from bows and arrows to guns, when the Europeans arrived in the Black Hills.
The Vore Buffalo Jump site was discovered when construction for Interstate 90 started in the 1960s. Government officials obtained land from the Vore family, who had homesteaded in the area for generations. Through the course of the land inspections, engineers discovered bison bones at the site, which prompted extensive excavations by University of Wyoming archaeologists in 1971 and 1972. Today, archaeologists say about 10% of the site has been excavated, with more work left to do. So far, Wyatt said they have uncovered at least 4 tons of bison bones from the site, with much of it displayed at the University of Wyoming, along with about 22,000 artifacts, including 200 projectile points.
Wyatt said the site, which includes viewing for the active archaeological site, as well as a teepee that includes the history of the site, is open to the public during the summer. During the spring and fall months tour guides give field trips for students from as far away as Sheridan, Wyo., from throughout the Northern Black Hills and parts of Wyoming. Specifically, she said they target fourth graders, since that is usually when students are studying state history.
“The mission of the foundation board is really to make sure the site is preserved, and that it does serve as an educational resource for people not only from our community and the kids who come to visit, but also to the people who are interested in Native American history,” Wyatt said, adding that the site is an active archaeological dig. “The bottom of the sinkhole includes open excavation units, so visitors can view the bones and tools just as they were uncovered by the archaeologists.”
Wyatt said the unique archaeological site is maintained and preserved by the Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation, a board of eight volunteers who live in the Northern Hills and Wyoming area. A space on the board is reserved for at least one member of the Vore family, and today Ted Vore, of Belle Fourche, currently serves as the treasurer. Wyatt said the foundation is actively seeking new members, and are invited to sign up before the annual Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation meeting at 10 a.m., Saturday at the Vore site. While the meeting is reserved exclusively for members, Wyatt said interested members of the public can sign up before the meeting starts, in order to participate. Memberships include free tours during the summer and a biannual newsletter. Foundation members are currently working to establish permanent facilities at the site, with the goal of creating world class a world-class research, education and cultural center.
“I just think it is critical that people learn about this really fascinating time period in our country’s history,” she said. “The Vore site sheds light on a period of right before the Native American hunters had contact with Europeans. The way of life that had gone on for thousands of years following the buffalo herds, these people hunted on foot with dogs. It was really a very, very short period of time of maybe 70 years between the last use of the Vore site as a trap and when all Native Americans were incarcerated to reservations and the bison were hunted almost to extinction. It’s a really critical time in history.”
