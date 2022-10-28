Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation seeking new members

A Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation member helps explain the history of the site to a group of fourth grade students. Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Preserving the only active archaeological site for the Plains Native American tribes is the primary mission of the Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation, and the board wants to recruit new members.

Located along Interstate 90, between Beulah, Wyo., and Sundance, Wyo., the Vore Buffalo Jump is the site where Native Americans trapped and butchered buffalo for food, warmth, shelter, tools and other necessities between the years 1550 to about 1800. That’s right before Europeans brought horses and guns to the Black Hills and made on-foot bison jumps obsolete. Since the site is a sinkhole, it is a treasure trove of Native American history, as the bones and artifacts inside are well preserved and datable.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.