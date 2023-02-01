Hidden gems.jpg

Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — Volunteers are being sought to help showcase Lead’s rich history in the performing, visual and architectural arts during the first Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival.

The event is planned for Memorial Day weekend, but members of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lead-Deadwood Arts Council, and Deadwood Lead Economic Development are busy planning a weekend of fun events that will showcase little-known historical aspects of Lead. From a night of silent films that feature Lead stars from the early 1900s, to an art show featuring artists from 50 years ago or more, to a few different guided walking tours around town, the weekend will be bustling with activity, and several volunteers are needed to make it all happen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.