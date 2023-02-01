LEAD — Volunteers are being sought to help showcase Lead’s rich history in the performing, visual and architectural arts during the first Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival.
The event is planned for Memorial Day weekend, but members of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lead-Deadwood Arts Council, and Deadwood Lead Economic Development are busy planning a weekend of fun events that will showcase little-known historical aspects of Lead. From a night of silent films that feature Lead stars from the early 1900s, to an art show featuring artists from 50 years ago or more, to a few different guided walking tours around town, the weekend will be bustling with activity, and several volunteers are needed to make it all happen.
“We selected the name ‘Hidden Treasure’ because there are a number of gulches that surround Lead, and Hidden Treasure Gulch is a short distance from the Blackstone Hotel,” said Terry Smith of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission. “As prospectors realized that the source of gold was further up the hill from Deadwood, one of the first places that miners found success was at Hidden Treasure. We hope that people ill find our event valuable as well.”
One of the main jobs for volunteers comes from a series of presentations that will be made about silent film actors who have a connection from Lead. On Saturday, May 27, at a time to be determined, the Historic Preservation Commission in partnership with the Homestake Opera House will show clips from two silent films from 1920 and 1925, and one full-length feature “talkie” from the 1930s. The films will showcase actors Hubert Stowitts, Maria Provost, and John Miljin, who all lived in Lead for periods of time. Before each film, volunteers will give presentations about each actor in order to set the stage for the films to be shown.
“There are other stage and film actors that we will talk about briefly, but not spend as much time with them,” said organizer Terry Smith, from the Lead Historic Preservation Commission.
In addition to giving presentations, volunteers are also sought to help with walking tours in Lead that will showcase the many historical buildings in Lead’s commercial and residential districts.
Organizers are also actively seeking musicians who will perform for the Heritage Music Event, which will be held at That Place in Lead, and feature songs about westward movement, homesteading and mining. Planners hope to have performances of at least 12 to 15 selections, with short presentations about the song or writers’ connections to Lead.
The visual arts will be represented in two different ways during the Festival, and volunteers are needed to help ensure everything run smoothly. An art fair will be showcased throughout Main Street in Lead to feature various artists, and organizers are searching for different locations for artwork. Additionally, a historical art show is planned that will feature artists who have been painting for at least 50 years. Planners are currently collecting artwork for the show, and they are asking for anyone who may have pieces that are 50 years old or more to consider lending them for the show. Specifically, they are looking for artists Florence Cunning Wolf Addison, Marjorie Yates-Price, Edith Curry, Carol Cypher, Helen Park, Mrs. CQ Wilcox, Bill Sage, and Phyllis “Boots” Kellar. The historical art show will be held at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center.
For more information about volunteering to help with the Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival, contact Emma Garvin at (319) 540-0083.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.