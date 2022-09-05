GALENA — Volunteers with the Galena Historical Society have found a new Civil War veteran in the Vinegar Hill Cemetery, and have properly marked his grave.

Michael Laufman, a member of the Galena Historical Society said since the U.S. Forest Service transferred ownership of the Vinegar Hill, or Galena Cemetery to the Galena Historical Society, there has been a concerted effort to identify those who have been buried there. Laufman said very little historical records exist about many of the burials in the cemetery, except for those which former Galena resident Seth Galvin recorded in the 1930s. Using his records, as well as 1939 records by Ella Borsch and Gladys Bentley, Laufman said he was able to discover Henry C. Rice, 1834-1898, a former Confederate soldier in the Civil War.

