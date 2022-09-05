Gravestones for Civil War veterans Sheridan McBratney, Hugh Welch Williams, and Henry Rice mark their final resting places in Vinegar Hill Cemetery near Galena. The veterans had previously rested in unmarked graves, with very little records of their burials before volunteers uncovered their history.
Courtesy photos
Courtesy photos
GALENA — Volunteers with the Galena Historical Society have found a new Civil War veteran in the Vinegar Hill Cemetery, and have properly marked his grave.
Michael Laufman, a member of the Galena Historical Society said since the U.S. Forest Service transferred ownership of the Vinegar Hill, or Galena Cemetery to the Galena Historical Society, there has been a concerted effort to identify those who have been buried there. Laufman said very little historical records exist about many of the burials in the cemetery, except for those which former Galena resident Seth Galvin recorded in the 1930s. Using his records, as well as 1939 records by Ella Borsch and Gladys Bentley, Laufman said he was able to discover Henry C. Rice, 1834-1898, a former Confederate soldier in the Civil War.
“Rice was on a handwritten listing from two ladies who walked through the cemetery,” Laufman said. “They were unmarked burials and it was H. Rice, and that’s all we had. From H. Rice, I came across records on ancestry.com. That was a treasure trove of information. It told me he was a Civil War veteran and told me about his family. From that, I got his military record.”
According to Laufman’s research, Rice had been a Confederate soldier from Tennessee, who was captured by the Union soldiers. Once captured, Rice swore allegiance to the United States and became what is known as a “Galvanized Yankee.” A “Galvanized Yankee” is a Confederate prisoner of war, who swore allegiance to the United States and joined the Union Army.
“Rice never went back to his family in Tennessee after the war,” Laufman said. “He had two daughters and a wife. I can see how an individual in the war, if you lived in Tennessee, how can you come back with the people who live in that area who are basically Confederates? I think a lot of soldiers at that time went to the Black Hills or a different part of the country to start a new life. No one would know Henry’s reason for his decision. Within two years after the War of the Rebellion ended, Henry was living in Galena, Dakota Territory.”
Upon discovering Rice’s military records, Laufman said he sent them to the U.S. Department of Veteran affairs, and was able to obtain a gravestone to mark Rice’s final resting place in the Galena Cemetery. Rice’s gravestone looks slightly different from other veteran markers, since Laufman said he chose to have both his Confederate and Union companies listed. Rice’s gravestone was secured earlier this summer.
Rice’s grave is among at least 16 other veterans in the Vinegar Hill Cemetery, including fellow Civil War veteran Hugh Welch Williams, 1830-1881, whom volunteers discovered and recognized a few years ago. Civil War veteran Cpl. Sheridan McBratney also shares Rice’s final resting place. Laufman said based on his research, Rice and McBratney were in opposing companies on the battlefield at Missionary Ridge, in Tennessee.
“Corporal McBratney was assigned to I Company with the 121st Ohio Infantry for the Union Army, and Sergeant Rice was assigned to I Company with the 41st Regiment Tennessee Infantry for the Confederate Army. No one will know for sure if these two men met in battle, or ever had seen each other during this battle. What is known is that Sergeant Rice, the Confederate soldier was captured during this battle.”
While Rice and McBratney fought on the same battlefield during the Civil War, Laufman said it is unknown whether they made that connection while in Galena. It is likely, Laufman said, that the two men ever spoke of their experiences to each other.
Laufman said the search continues to identify unmarked graves in the Vinegar Hill Cemetery, near Galena. Today, the Galena Historical Society knows about 144 burials in the cemetery, and 16 of those are veterans. As a military veteran, Laufman said he works to develop military biographies for all of the vets, which are put on display three times a year on Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, and during the annual Galena Historical Walk on the second Saturday in June each year.
The Vinegar Hill Cemetery is located just off the ATV trail system that runs through Galena. Over the last few years, this cemetery has become an unofficial rest area for many of the ATV trail users. Galena Historical Society members Don and Melinda Wiedemer have placed a picnic table and an outhouse at the cemetery for the ATV users and for the others who visit the cemetery. This cemetery is very easy to find today because road signs for the cemetery have been placed on the ATV trail system at the intersection to the cemetery. The GPS coordinates for the cemetery are 44.335009, -103.643835.
