STURGIS — Randy Bender brought the history of Fort Meade to life Friday through his amazing portrayal of characters woven into the tapestry of the frontier Army post.
Bender’s characters were real people who are buried at the Fort Meade Cemetery, located at the top of the hill southwest of Fort Meade.
His program titled “Stories and Songs from Old Fort Meade” brought the characters to life through songs, stories, and interchanging costumes.
“All kinds came through the gates of Old Fort Meade. All of them with a story to tell. And many of them with a song,” he said.
Bender said the men of Fort Meade loved their music. The Fort Meade Band gave regular performances at the post, but they also did concerts throughout the Black Hills region.
“In the evenings before taps was sounded, you could find them on the front porch of the barracks singing songs of home. Songs about the girl they had left behind. Songs that poked fun at life in the Army,” he said.
Music was a way for them to keep their hopes, their memories, and their dreams alive, Bender said.
“It helped them to deal with the loneliness and isolation that came with being at a frontier military post. It also gave them something to laugh at in what was often a very dull and monotonous existence,” he said.
The fort was active from 1878 to 1944. It is currently home to a Veterans Health Administration hospital and South Dakota Army National Guard training facilities. Fort Meade was known as the “Peace-keeper Post,” making strides at keeping the peace in difficult times.
One of the characters Bender shared was that of Peter Coleman, a cavalry farrier who died in 1899.
As the primary mode of transportation during that time, horses were an integral part of the post and farriers were both horseshoers and veterinarians in those days, he said.
In its heyday, the fort had nearly 1,000 horses and 200 to 300 mules.
Bender said troopers at the fort, who earned $13 a month, described themselves as overworked, underfed, and dirty with bad shoes.
“And none of that was going to apply to his horse,” Bender said while portraying Coleman. “That man’s life depended on that mount.”
But that performance of duties as a farrier ultimately led to Coleman’s death. The Black Hills Press reported that Coleman was admitted to hospital “for the repair of injuries sustained by coming into contact with the business end of a vicious horse.”
Bender also shared the story of a plain ornery civilian Thomas Keogh and through that character shared stories of old Scoop Town.
“That’s what the troopers of Fort Meade called the town of Sturgis City back then on account that some of the residents had a knack for scoopin’ the pay out of them soldiers’ pockets,” he said.
Keogh, known to the Army as a destitute civilian, died on New Year’s Day 1880 after first, severe frostbite which cost him both of his feet, then succumbing to a fatal case of typhoid fever.
Bender also spoke as Pvt. Charles McAnnich, a trooper with Company M of the 13th US Cavalry Co. – the only cavalry regiment to be organized at Fort Meade.
Bender, as McAnnich, said there were lots of changes at the Fort in 1901 including tearing down the wooden barracks and replacing them with brick and locally-quarried sandstone.
“We got new heating and plumbing. We were ready to move into the 20th century in style,” he said.
Also in 1901, the WCTU convinced Congress to pass a law to get rid of that “scourge” of the Army – alcohol. So, the sale of beer and wine was forbidden at the post canteens.
“All that did was sent all the troops into Old Scoop Town for the liquid refreshments,” he said.
Citings of drunken and passed-out troops on the road to the Fort were becoming a common occurrence, he said
McAnnich, who had enlisted in July, was killed in September by a gunshot wound inflicted by a fellow trooper as they tried to stop a drunken barracks-mate.
“Mustered out before I even got started you might say,” he said.
Bender donned a cavalry officer’s long blue woolen coat and cap to portray Col. Caleb Carlton, 8th Cavalry commander at Fort Meade during the 1890s.
As the story goes, Carlton and his wife, Sadie, were sitting on the porch in the evening and began a discussion about the casual disrespect being shown to the nation’s flag by the troops of the post.
Conversation turned to the fact that American did not have a national anthem as other countries did and was played at official occasions.
Sadie was actually the one who suggested the song “The Defense of Fort McHenry.” The song first began as a poem written by Francis Scott Key as he observed Fort McHenry when it successfully defended Baltimore Harbor from an attack by the British navy from the Chesapeake Bay on in 1814.
Col. Carlton agreed with his wife and believed “The Defense of Fort McHenry” (now known as the Star-Spangled Banner) would be a good one, because of the unusual circumstances that it had been written under and the respect that it showed for the flag.
Carlton ordered the post band to begin learning the song. Then, one evening in October when the troops gathered for retreat, the band played the Star-Spangled Banner.
Fort Meade was instrumental in starting the ritual of standing and removing hats for the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Soon, all U.S. Military Institutions were following that ritual. In 1931, the song was made the U.S. National Anthem.
To end the program Friday, Bender led the audience in singing a rousing rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.
