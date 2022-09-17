Visitor Center receives 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award

Visitor reviews place the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center among top 10% of attractions worldwide on Tripadvisor. Photo by Adam Gomez

LEAD — The Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center (Visitor Center) received the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award, placing it among the top 10% of attractions worldwide. The award is based on a full year of visitor reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor.

“This award demonstrates the hard work that our staff has put into making the Visitor Center a welcoming environment,” said Kelly Kirk, Visitor Center director. “We have an incredibly knowledgeable staff that helps visitors dive into the history of Homestake and Lead, as well as the science currently happening underground.”

