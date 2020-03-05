SPEARFISH — Visit Spearfish, the city’s nonprofit destination marketing agency, held its annual meeting Wednesday and presented its Tip of the Spear and Friend of Spearfish awards.
“It’s very easy to see the partnerships in and around Spearfish is what helps make our efforts successful. Our citizens and our businesses strive to make our community a better place to live, work, and play,” said Mark Kazmer, president of the Visit Spearfish board of directors. “Because of this, Visit Spearfish recognizes an outstanding business or individual for their contribution to Spearfish and the tourism industry. It is because of them that Spearfish continues to grow as a visitor destination.
“This year, Visit Spearfish would like to recognize a true pioneer in cultivating the Spearfish brand,” Kazmer continued. “In the spring of 2007, a modest five-barrel brewery with on-premise sale in the form of pints and off-premise sale in the form of 64-ounce growlers … became the first micro brewery in Spearfish. With extreme success, Crow Peak Brewing Company began to provide quality local beer to Spearfish, the state of South Dakota, and beyond.”
Jeff Drumm, and wife Carolyn Ferrell, founders of the brewery, accepted the award on behalf of Crow Peak Brewing Company.
“Crow Peak Brewing Company paved the way for Spearfish to become a beer lovers paradise as Spearfish is now home to three wonderful breweries,” Kazmer added.
Bob and Jan Ferrell as well as Shayne and Stephanie Orth are now partners in the brewery.
Kazmer said the company’s commitment to the community doesn’t end with beer. They also host events with live music and make charitable contributions to benefit the city.
Visit Spearfish Executive Director Mistie Caldwell then presented he Friend of Spearfish Award.
“It’s easy to see that today’s theme is about partnerships, specifically community partnerships and the success contribute to the community,” Caldwell said.
This award is presented to people and organizations, “outside to the Spearfish community that contribute to the tourism and hospitality industry.”
“This year’s recipient is one of the biggest influencers, promoters, and champions of the Spearfish community. … Their reach has showcased the Spearfish brand across the state and country.”
605 Magazine was named this year’s recipient.
