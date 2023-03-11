Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by noontime. Windy. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Mainly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
SPEARFISH — Each year Visit Spearfish awards $35,000 in sponsorship money to various clubs and non-profit organizations that these groups can use for special event assistance that brings key events to Spearfish. One of those events that Visit Spearfish has assisted with since its very beginning is Chinook Days.
Chinook Days is an annual weeklong celebration commemorating Spearfish’s historic weather record of the world’s fastest temperature drop, which occurred on Jan. 22, 1943. The idea to celebrate this week started four years ago, and has now grown to a week full of activities including live music performances, snow sculpture competition, and the main event: a bonfire and beerfest, located on the historic grounds of the former Black Hills Passion Play.
Visit Spearfish has continued to see growth in this community-driven event each year, with 2023 being the biggest yet in the event’s history. The funds that Chinook Days received from Visit Spearfish helped start the event in the Fall of 2019, and are now used to promote and market the event to a larger audience. An estimated 1,500 people were in attendance at the community bonfire and beerfest event.
Special event applications are available year-round at Visit Spearfish, and must be submitted 60 days prior to your Spearfish event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.