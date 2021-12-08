Vision therapy offered at Eye Love Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Eye Love Spearfish, an optical boutique, opened last month in the Village at Creekside. Owner Antwan Randolph, OD, provides optometry care for all ages, with training in pediatrics and vision therapy.
“They call me a behavioral optometrist,” says Randolph. “I work with patients to enhance underdeveloped vision skills.”
Randolph said a child with underdeveloped vision skills might close one eye or tilt their head while pointing at things, blink their eyes often, rub their eyes while reading, or complain of headaches.
“If a parent is told their child needs occupational therapy or has dyslexia, come in right away and get a second opinion,” says Randolph.
Randolph said his passion is to help children who say they “hate reading.”
“I found out that my right eye does not keep up with my left eye. My brain was trying to catch up,” said Randolph. “I see myself in these kids who are not reading as fast.”
Located at 2549 Yukon Place, Suite 7, in Spearfish, Randolph said starting his business in a space with a smaller footprint meant he was able to splurge on optical technology that will benefit his patients, including a retinal camera that provides data on 20 different risk factors for glaucoma and a machine for specialty contact fittings.
Randolph is also a provider of Neurolens, a treatment for those with eyestrain and headaches.
“The equipment measures the misalignment of the eyes and gives me a prism value for a set of lenses that place your eyes where they need to be,” said Randolph.
Originally from Seattle, Wash., Randolph has worked in both retail optometry and private practice. He completed rotations in sports vision and pediatric optometry. His wife, Chelsea Randolph, is originally from Sundance, Wyo. The couple have five children.
Randolph also works part-time at Pillen Optical in Rapid City to supplement his income while Eye Love Spearfish gets established.
Eye Love Spearfish carries Ray-Ban frames, along with other hand-picked frames from independent designers. Randolph says his business manifesto is, “We believe in human kindness, knowing that if we all relate to one another in love and understanding, God smiles.”
“Our manifesto is the atmosphere we want to be known for,” said Randolph. “My patients are not only my patients; they are also my friends.”
