Visibility, showroom factors in Millennia Motors relocation

SPEARFISH — Millennia Motors, owned by Zac Robinson, moved from its Colorado Blvd. location to 3025 1st Ave., near Walmart. Robinson opened the new location this week after extensive renovations to the space previously occupied by a Subway restaurant.
“The first reason we moved was for more traffic and exposure. We now have 2,000 square feet of office space and a bigger showroom for higher-end vehicles,” said Robinson.
Robinson undertook a full remodel of the new location including tearing out walls, installation of industrial-style concrete floors, custom desks, and a black ceiling with LED lights.
While Millennia Motors buys and sells vehicles of all types and prices, Robinson’s niche is in sports cars and high-end vehicles such as BMW, Porshe, and Audi, cars with manual transmission, rear-wheel drives and more horsepower than typical cars. Around 85 to 90 percent of Robinson’s business is with customers who live out of state, a statistic he hopes to change with the new location.
“I am hoping with the new showroom that we’ll gain more car enthusiast traction. I would love to see these vehicles sell more locally,” said Robinson.
Launching his new location in Spearfish is a milestone for Robinson. He first obtained his dealer license in 2014 and opened a small lot with handful of cars in Rapid City. Robinson moved his business to Spearfish in 2016 where it has continued to grow.
“I have always been a car guy and my passion for it is what drives me,” says Robinson.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.