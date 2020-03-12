Virus prompts SD universities to extend spring break by a week

PIERRE — Public universities across South Dakota will extend their spring break by one week and cancel non-essential travel in an effort to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Spring break is already underway this week at all campuses within South Dakota’s public university system, but will be extended through March 20. The announcement Thursday comes from the South Dakota Board of Regents, which governs the six public universities.
“We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our campuses, but we are taking reasonable steps to do what we can to protect our students, faculty, staff, and the university communities,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “The focus for all of us is the well-being of our students and employees.”
An extended spring break period will allow faculty and staff to adjust programs and coursework, adapt instructional methods, and prepare other appropriate responses to COVID-19 going forward. For students who must remain on campus, essential services such as food service and residence hall accommodations will be available.
As part of the system-wide response, Board of Regents’ officials are directing campus administrators to cancel all non-essential international travel and limit domestic travel on a case-by-case basis, until further notice.
University and system administrators have consulted with state health officials and emergency managers as they enhance prevention strategies across all campuses. Those strategies include reducing travel, limiting large group events, and encouraging the use of distance learning technologies.
“Prevention and personal responsibility all play a large part in this,” Beran said. “We encourage everyone to adopt and promote everyday preventive health behaviors.” Beran urged students, faculty, and staff to pay close attention for further updates from system or university officials through email and websites.
The state of South Dakota maintains updated information and guidance on its COVID-19 website at
Watch for Symptoms:
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
Call your doctor if you…
Develop symptoms, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19
OR Have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19covid.sd.gov.
"CDC Cases in USA" (maps, numbers, etc):
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.