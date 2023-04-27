DEADWOOD — Thanks to a $28,824 Deadwood Historic Preservation Not-for-Profit grant approved by the city commission April 3, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5969 will be able to replace their HVAC system.
“This is our not-for-profit grant program. We allocate up to $10,000 per year, or $50,000 over a five-year period and they have $29,157 available to them,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “This is to replace their HVAC system.”
The VFW Post 5969 has received $20,842.47 in the last five years and has $29,157.53 available.
“I just think it’s awesome that you guys come to HP and engage the city in helping keep that building up and running, where it’s such an integral part of our community,” said Commissioner Sharon Martinisko.
Kuchenbecker said previously the goals of the program are in line with helping to maintain the city of Deadwood’s National Historic Landmark designation and its listing on the National and South Dakota State Register of Historic Places.
“Maintaining these designations is critical to the economic success of the city and the quality of life of its residents. The objective of the grant program is to stimulate quality restoration and protection of buildings and sites that contribute to the historic integrity of the city of Deadwood,” Kuchenbecker said. “The restoration and protection of Deadwood’s historic buildings and sites are acknowledged to be a primary part of the city’s goal to preserve and maintain Deadwood’s historic integrity. The expense of such restoration and protection projects may discourage property owners from having the work completed or may result in a lower quality of craftsmanship. The purpose of this grant fund is to assist and encourage property owners to restore and protect their properties through the use of quality materials and craftsmanship.”
The availability of funds for a project is determined on a case-by-case basis. Nine properties in Deadwood qualify for the program: the Lutheran, Catholic, Episcopal and Baptist churches, along with VFW Post 5969, Elks Lodge, Masonic Temple, Deadwood Elementary School, and Broken Boot Gold Mine.
“All nine of these are historic resources and being non-profits, they are not eligible for federal and state benefits when it comes to historic preservation moratoriums and tax credits,” Kuchenbecker said. “More importantly, they are historic resources and it is important that we continue helping with funding so these properties can be maintained and well-preserved for the benefit of the general public. These are entities that own real estate in Deadwood and are non-profit, so in order to help preserve those resources, the Historic Preservation Commission allocates funds to assist those entities.”
The $50,000 in funding can be used for one big project or several smaller projects.
