The non-profit Deadwood VFW Post 5969 will receive just over $29,000 from the Historic Preservation Not-For-Profit Grant Program to replace their HVAC system. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Thanks to a $28,824 Deadwood Historic Preservation Not-for-Profit grant approved by the city commission April 3, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5969 will be able to replace their HVAC system.

“This is our not-for-profit grant program. We allocate up to $10,000 per year, or $50,000 over a five-year period and they have $29,157 available to them,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “This is to replace their HVAC system.”

