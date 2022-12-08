DEADWOOD — There was just enough breeze to set the coffin flag of honored veteran Juno Sundstrom gently swaying atop Mt. Moriah, as it was raised and lowered to half mast at Wednesday’s Pearl Harbor Day observance ceremony hosted by VFW Post 5969 of Deadwood.
“Today, we’re going to honor Juno Sundstrom, who served in the Army during World War II and his family will be presenting the flag that will be flying at Mt. Moriah for the next year,” said Oz Enderby of the post.
Enderby went on to say that every year, the VFW tries to honor a veteran.
“He’s a local Army veteran and we search out a family that would like to honor their family veteran by flying the flag at Mt. Moriah,” Enderby said. “We raise it on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, and it flies for the year, until the next Pearl Harbor Day.”
Back down at the post, Sundstrom’s daughter, Betty Trevino, spoke of her father and his military service.
“My father, Juno Sundstrom, served with the 7th Cavalry throughout Europe during World War II, landed on Utah Beach D-Day, earning five campaign medals and a bronze star,” Trevino said. “He never felt special, being a World War II vet. He was just very proud to be one soldier among so many and very grateful to have survived. In earlier years, he never spoke of the war, except at reunions with his comrades. But as they started passing away, he realized, the experiences they endured would not be known, unless he shared them with family and friends. And those of us who heard those stories are forever thankful. And we remember them now. He loved the flag. He flew it every day with respect. This would mean so much to him, especially on this day in remembrance of Pearl Harbor, as he always honored every day of remembrance.”
Mack, a former Lead city commissioner, member of the post and American Legion, spoke of the tragic family losses that occurred at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
“Today, I’ll not only share in our remembrance of national Pearl Harbor Day, but also to remember those that were in combat after Pearl Harbor and especially remember the families,” Mack said. “Along with remembering national Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 1941 and the tragic losses and casualties as a result of that horrific attack on the United States, we pay homage to our families. As I said, whether World War I, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and other combats in the Middle East, our families served with us. They walked behind us. They preserved our homes, helped raise our children. They shared in the never-ending fear and anticipation. They’re heroes to me and should be to all of us. Thank you and God’s blessings on them.”
Trevino joined Mack in urging those in attendance not to forget to honor the service of all veterans and those who serve today.
“The sacrifices made in the past and now. It is great to know, in these times, that we are still protected, free and blessed. From all of Juno’s family, we thank you for your service and this honor that you bestow in his name today,” Trevino said.
