DEADWOOD  — There was just enough breeze to set the coffin flag of honored veteran Juno Sundstrom gently swaying atop Mt. Moriah, as it was raised and lowered to half mast at Wednesday’s Pearl Harbor Day observance ceremony hosted by VFW Post 5969 of Deadwood.

“Today, we’re going to honor Juno Sundstrom, who served in the Army during World War II and his family will be presenting the flag that will be flying at Mt. Moriah for the next year,” said Oz Enderby of the post.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.