VFW Post 5969 observes 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

DEADWOOD — Taps sounded in the distance, echoing through the crisp, snowy morning and bouncing off the grave markers and monuments, three volleys of shots were fired, and the coffin flag of this year’s honored veteran Robert A. Sieveke was raised and lowered to half staff, as Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5969 observed the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Moriah.
Back down at the post home, former VFW Post 5969 Commander Rollin Sieveke shared remarks regarding his brother, Robert.
“I want to thank all of you for joining us today to remember the dreadful attack upon Pearl Harbor and the over 2,400 Americans who lost their lives,” Rollin said. “Following in what has become a tradition, here at the post, we gathered this morning at Mt. Moriah to honor and remember one of our local veterans. The flag that we raised today was in remembrance of Robert A. Sieveke, my brother. Bob walked the sidewalks of Deadwood for years, attending grade school, delivering newspapers, or shoveling snow for spending money.”
One of Bob’s favorite jobs as a teenager was serving as a bell hop at the Franklin Hotel, a highly desirous job at that time.
“Bob’s greatest love in life was first his lord and savior, his family, and music,” Rollin said. “He played in the high school band and local community band, and a couple of dance bands. He was proficient with string instruments, brass and keyboards. In later years, he took a lot of pleasure in making and playing Native American flutes.”
At 17, Bob joined the South Dakota National Guard with units in Lead-Deadwood. He graduated from Deadwood High School in 1966 and enlisted in the United States Air Force.
“After boot camp, he applied for and auditioned for the Air Force band and was accepted. This job took him to many formal and informal Air Force events requiring a lot of travel to many bases around the world,” Rollin said. “After about five years with the band, Bob looked to cross train and volunteered for service in the RVN. He spent 12 months at Ton Son Nugt Air Force Base in Saigon working with a personnel retention team. Once back in the states, he schooled and took an assignment as a site manager with the minute man missile sites.”
After five years of working in the missile silo sites, Bob entered civilian life and spent the rest of his life working mainly in real estate and a variety of business ventures, ultimately retiring to Florida around 10 years ago.
“Bob passed away in June of this year and his remains are at Black Hills National Cemetery,” Rollin said.
Bob’s widow, formerly Dianne Burns of Lead, was unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony and still lives in Florida.
Bob was a life member of the VFW and, being a trumpet player, performed many times as a bugler.
“A fond memory of his and mine was when, together, we played echo taps for the memorial service at the South Dakota state VFW convention in Deadwood,” Rollin said.
Bob’s is the third Sieveke to have his flag fly on Mt. Moriah.
“Our father, Alfred, and his brother Gordon Sieveke were the other two,” Rollin said.
The day’s honored speaker was VFW Post 5969 member Ron Moeller, who recounted the Pearl Harbor attack.
“Eighty years ago, a peaceful Sunday morning was forever shattered,” Moeller said. “At 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian time, over 350 Japanese aircraft began their devastating attack over our bases on the island of Oahu. Americans awoke to the sound of gunfire, explosions, and alarms. Bleary-eyed, they ran to their battle stations to fight back … after 90 minutes of infamy, the surprise attack was over, and over 2,400 Americans were dead.”
Moeller said the World War II generation of draftees are often called the greatest generation.
“On that Sunday morning, that vanguard of that generation made itself known to the world. They had awoken a sleeping giant,” Moeller said. “Today we remember those brave souls and all those who came after them – Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, The War on Terror. We owe all those warriors our everlasting thanks and gratitude.”
